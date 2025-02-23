Could empathy stem from our shared atoms and humanity?

Commentary by Janet Marugg | FāVS News

Do people get less patient as they age or is it just me? Suddenly I’m in love with results, effectiveness and accuracy. I approve of getting the job done — for landing the plane as they say. My affinity is to efficiency and the proper usage of words unless I’m going for comedy, and then I’m all in for puns and word play. I mean, who doesn’t love a good malaprop?

The word malaprop comes from Richard Sheridan’s 18th century play, “The Rivals,” where one memorable character, Mrs. Malaprop, habitually replaced words with others that sound similar, like describing someone as “headstrong as an allegory (instead of alligator) on the banks of the Nile.” From Shakespeare’s Constable Dogberry to Mark Twain’s Aunt Sally; from Archie Bunker to Tony Soprano, we love a good switch-a-rooni.

For a laugh, give me a quirky literalist like Amelia Bedelia by American author, Peggy Parish. Or Oscar Wilde’s play, “The Importance of Being Earnest” to explore the absurdities of social conventions and names, with characters taking things literally for the comedic effect. Who doesn’t want to hitch a ride with robots like Marvin deadpanning through Douglas Adams’ galaxy?

There is power in absurdity precisely because it asks, what is the point? Or, what does it mean? This is a question often asked of atheists from all stripes: “What is the meaning of a godless life?”

Questions like this make it hard face the world with a straight face sometimes, and I usually reply with a question of my own, “What is the ‘meaning’ of a life or what does it ‘matter’?” You see, there is a difference. Meanings are shifty. The Oxford English Dictionary updates four times a year. It’s the matter that matters.

My matter — the atoms that make my physical body are not fundamentally different than the atoms that make up any body; the same types of atoms, hydrogen, oxygen, carbon and nitrogen are found throughout the universe. What is unique is the arrangement, the combination that is me.

The atoms in my body (and all humans) were created billions of years ago in supernovas. We are literally stellar dust. Scientists say that the universe is an isolated or closed system, that I share atoms with everybody who has ever been alive. My next inhalation can contain atoms from the last exhale of Ada Lovelace. Or Adolf Hitler — ugh! But what is a breather to do but keep breathing?

I like to imagine that a natural connectedness between myself and others may be found at this atomic level. That a recognition of our shared atoms could be a natural foundation for our human empathy.

As an ethical imperative, empathy is one of the humanist Ten Commitments. The ability to understand and share the feelings, thoughts and experiences of another person from their perspective. It requires the ability to reflect, to access a concept of another’s experience within myself.

Self-reflective empathy is also required for the widest recognized ethical standard known as the Golden Rule, the universal ethical maxim to “treat others as you want to be treated.”

My affinity for efficacy appreciates this modern update to the Golden Rule: treat people as you want to be treated and as they want to be treated. Fifteen little words, unlimited positive effects. Did I mention my craving for efficiency and my love for effectiveness?

It goes like this: Name? Check. Pronoun? Check. Done. It’s as complicated as nothing. Golden as they say. Or, true or false — Black lives matter? They certainly do. We literally share atomic matter. Reducto ad absurdum. The least common denominator is big common sense. Absurdly simple? Yes, please!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.