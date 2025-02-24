Shed old skin: Learn the Year of the Snake’s power

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

Since Lunar Year 2025 is the Year of the Snake, some snaky reflections are in order.

The snake has a high position in the hierarchy of the12 creatures that comprise the Chinese zodiac. As a “little dragon,” it is almost up there with the tiger and monkey in powerful, desirable characteristics. If you’re a snake, you’re beautiful and intelligent.

I, alas, am a lowly dog, far down on the hierarchy of creatures, though all of us have some admirable traits. We dogs have an ability to admire others. So, I will admire the snake, by being a wannabe snake.

What’s most admirable, most amazing about the Snake? Since ancient times, it’s ability to shed its skin has been a source of envy, since this has been interpreted as a sign of constant rejuvenation. We find this interpretation in the great Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh (2100 B.C.E.).

Having already lost his chance for immortality through his inability to keep awake, poor Gilgamesh loses his chance for rejuvenation when a snake steals from him a plant that contains a revitalizing element. Since then, the snake’s annual shedding of its skin has been seen as an indication that it can renew itself, transform itself every year by casting off the old, emerging glowingly anew.

What old skin do I need to shed?

What do I need to shed this year to be like a snake? Can an old dog learn new tricks? Do I really want to get rid of my old skin? It’s pretty comfortable. But let’s give it a try.

Maybe the first thing to shed is my hostility to snakes. I could blame this on being raised on the story in Genesis 3 in which a crafty snake, the most cunning of all wild creatures, successfully tempts Eve to eat forbidden fruit and is subsequently punished. This in part is an etiological tale to explain why the snake crawls on its belly and why there’s enmity between humans and snakes.

Centuries later, the snake became seen as Satan in disguise, a view that has been popular in Western Christian tradition.

Though I grew up in this tradition, I suspect my fear of snakes is more rooted in my encountering rattlesnakes in the hills south of Boston where I roamed as a kid. It’s natural to be wary of what can kill us. But I have to admit that even seeing harmless garter snakes slither across my backyard sends shivers up my spine and still does today.

Why? I was once brave enough to pet a snake at a children’s zoo, but still find them scary, as do many. Maybe I just need to turn my fear into respect and honor our differences.

Shedding of my racial prejudices

Almost as deeply-rooted as my prejudice against snakes is my racial prejudice. Like most old white folk, I am at best a recovering racist. Some of my old friends claim to be color blind, but I cannot be blind to the fact that I grew up in a very racist society, one that is still racist in spite of claims to the contrary. The current hostility to diversity voiced by our President and his regime and by Idaho’s legislators among others makes crystal clear what Blacks are up against on a daily basis in our country.

Can I shed my racism? I can at least acknowledge it and support the struggle for racial equity and justice.

This will take shedding the skin of indifference and sloth in which I want to wrap myself these days when tyranny is at loose in the land, and we seem powerless to stop it. For my mental and spiritual health, I need to actively support organizations like Latah County Human Rights Task Force, the ACLU and Global Refuge that are committed to fighting the good fight for the welfare of all.

As I am writing this, I learn that my own religious denomination, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, is under attack from the Trump administration for using funds to help immigrants and refugees. We will need to resist attempts to stifle our ministry.

Encouragement to shed old skin this year

Best wishes for the Year of the Snake. May your sheddings bring you hope and renewal.

And since we are living amidst human wolves, consider heeding the advice of Jesus: “Be as wise as serpents and innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16).

