fbpx
65 F
Spokane
Monday, September 23, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryDelight in the change around you with haiku
Commentary

Delight in the change around you with haiku

By: Lisa Ormond

Date:

57

Related stories

COVID-19

Clergy report surprising financial optimism, but experts caution about hidden struggles

Learn about the financial well-being of faith leaders in the pandemic era. Discover why clergy rate their financial health significantly higher than the general public.
Local News

Spokane pastor delivers opening prayer in U.S. House, calls for national healing

Explore the impactful prayer for national healing delivered by Pastor John Repsold of Mosaic Fellowship at the opening of the House of Representatives.
Commentary

From cult to culture: Understanding the fine line between belief and bondage

Read Pete Haug's latest commentary about Breaking free from the influence of cultish thinking vs. cultural conditioning to discover the importance of independent thought and self-reliance.
Local News

A look inside Christian nationalism — with an Idaho emphasis

Explore the rise of Christian nationalism in America and its impact on education. Discover how one preacher is making his mark on Idaho's education system.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 20

Discover the latest trends in religious diversity in the U.S., the current regional, political religion and values news, local events and more in this week's religion news roundup!

Our Sponsors

spot_img
University of Idaho Arboretum in the fall / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Delight in the change around you with haiku

Commentary by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

The natural world around us is signaling what you’ve probably already sensed…fall is here. The shorter days, cooler nights, the changing tree colors, the quietly dropping leaves and the hum of the combines harvesting golden hillsides are visuals that a season shift surrounds us. 

It’s time to wave goodbye with a smile to summer and its sensational sunshine and jam-packed spin of active days — to welcome the more subtle saunter of autumn and its unique nature’s rhythms.  

Seasonal changes are glorious and can be even more wonderful when observed with a level of attentiveness.  

Push the pause button

For me, autumn serves as this invisible transitional bridge between warm, bright summer and that of the upcoming cold, dark winter. Fall is a great time of year to embrace color and nature’s beauty and find peace amidst the changing trees. 

I’m always delighted when autumn finally makes its way to my calendar in September. It’s my favorite season. I’m like this little kid on Christmas morning in anticipation of its arrival. There is so much to discover when you take a few moments to do so. Explore and enjoy it!

Allow your mind, body and spirit take a big clearing exhale followed by a slower cleansing inhale as you enter the fall season. It can be refreshing if approached with an open desire to release and relax into the change. This is the season to ‘leave’ it all behind and shed some unwanted layers to prepare for the family and friend gatherings that fall offers. 

Haiku for you

One way to welcome the season of fall is to create haiku. Haiku is an ancient form of poetry that’s a lot of fun to try, easy to follow and it can help you put into words what you experience and see as you embrace this season change. Plus, you don’t have to be a writer or a poet to try it. 

Haiku (pronounced high-koo) is a type of short-form poetry that originated in Japan. Although the name haiku dates only to the nineteenth century, the form has existed for hundreds of years. Traditionally, haiku often focuses on nature, but this ancient art form continues to evolve to include humor and other themes. Modern haiku often deviate from these rules to experiment with new formats and incorporate new subject matter. 

One common theme explored  by historical and modern haiku poets though is seasonal changes. Unlike other poems, haikus usually don’t rhyme.  

The simple format offers ease 

One of haiku’s defining characteristics is its concise and easy-to-follow structure. You don’t have to overthink it too much because it is straightforward and consists of just three short lines of words and the same number of syllables. 

You always follow this same pattern (sequence) of syllables: 5, 7, 5

Line 1: Five syllables

Line 2: Seven syllables

Line 3: Five syllables

You can easily create and “hold” the poem in your mind as you play with syllables and words or write it down on paper or on your phone. It can certainly give Sudoku a run for its money as a good mental exercise for cognitive health.  

Haiku on-the-go

Haiku can be created anywhere, anytime. 

Whether you spend time outdoors in nature or indoors watching football, cooking fall-like foods or gathering with friends and family for activities such as Halloween or Thanksgiving, try playing with it. It’s kind of like a puzzle but with words. 

See if you can capture the joy of children dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. The smiles on their faces. Their attempts to “scare” the candy givers. How they run from house to house with eager anticipation. Or try to capture in haiku what it’s like when family and friends gather and celebrate Thanksgiving around cooked foods, desserts, traditions and the stories told to one another. 

Examples of haiku

Take a look at these examples of haiku, traditional and modern, by poets from around the world. Below also are two of my own fall haiku poems penned. I have a vast library of fall poems because I just can’t stop myself from writing haiku during this season since it is so full of life!

Season Shift by Lisa Ormond

Let nature lead you

Wonder some to wander lots

It won’t stop so go 

Fall by Lisa Ormond

Surround yourself there

Leaves crunch, apple munch, warm lunch

Breathe deep crisp air in

Benefits of poetry prose

Poetry has long been known to be a mental health booster for a multitude of reasons. It can provide comfort and lift mood during periods of stress, trauma and grief. Its powerful combination of words, metaphor and meter help us better express ourselves and make sense of the world and our place in it. 

What better time than now during this seasonal change to try haiku. You just may find it puts a smile on your face, a spark in your mind and a pep in your step as the leaves fall around you.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
Lisa has a journalism degree from California State University, Northridge. She looks back on her career to date fondly having worked in various California broadcast news organizations, insurance public affairs and at both Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Lisa has an insatiable curiosity, love for learning and a passion for helping and giving to others. Born and raised in urban California, Lisa has joyfully lived on the Palouse for nearly 14 years. She cherishes the people, the lifestyle, the vibe and the beauty it offers. When not caring for her family and their crazy chickens, she volunteers, writes poetry, creates wood and rock art pieces and putters about her peaceful farm, which fascinates and inspires her daily. Spiritual growth is a priority in her life and a pathway for living peacefully with herself, others and her Lord.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spokane pastor delivers opening prayer in U.S. House, calls for national healing
Next article
Clergy report surprising financial optimism, but experts caution about hidden struggles
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x