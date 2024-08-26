fbpx
51.4 F
Spokane
Monday, August 26, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryAsk a Buddhist: What does a 'transfer of merits' mean and how...
Commentary

Ask a Buddhist: What does a ‘transfer of merits’ mean and how does it work?

By: Ven. Tenzin Tsepal

Date:

22

Related stories

Local News

Under God: How Christianity permeates Yakima city politics

A new conservative majority’s decision to reject a Pride Month proclamation is one example of the increasing influence of evangelical ideals in Central WA.
Commentary

Christian nationalism: The nasty tip of a bigger (and even nastier?) iceberg

Get insights into the threat of Christian nationalism and its interconnected players at the upcoming conference in Spokane. Join us for a discussion with renowned speakers Andrew Seidel and Brad Onishi.
Local News

Spokane sizzles with tacos, tequila and tunes with Tacos y Tequila kicking off today!

Experience the vibrant celebration of Hispanic-Latino culture at Tacos y Tequila Festival. Enjoy tequila tastings, delicious tacos, live music, and more!
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 23

A community-wide baby shower, an upcoming Christian concert, Sravasti Abbey nuns teaching a mindfulness series and Hope House changes are some of the news stories that make up this week's roundup.
Local News

In a world of conflict, Spokane Quakers offer a quiet, steadfast voice for peace

Discover the peace-loving beliefs of Spokane Quakers and their opposition to war. Learn about their history of a quiet and reflective faith.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Ask a Buddhist: What does a ‘transfer of merits’ mean and how does it work?

What do you want to ask a Buddhist? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

Commentary by Tenzin Tsepal | FāVS News

Accumulating merit, or “positive potential,” is an important part of Buddhist practice. Another way of saying it is we try to act ethically and kindly; these positive actions are called virtuous karma or merit.

When we act in positive, constructive, wholesome ways, like acting generously or compassionately, such actions bear fruit in terms of habituating our mind to think and act that way again. In the long term, positive actions can result in our meeting with good circumstances that bring happiness in the future.

How does that work?

There is no one rewarding us for our positive actions. When we act in virtuous ways, these actions leave intangible traces or imprints on our mindstream that will give rise to positive results when the appropriate causes and conditions come together.

Our own mind, especially our intention to act in certain ways, is what determines whether an action is virtuous/wholesome or not, and whether the imprint or potential left on our mind will bring happiness or not. That’s why, in Buddhism, we try to cultivate a positive motivation to act kindly and truthfully before doing an action.

For example:

Each morning, we’re encouraged to cultivate three motivations:

  • As much as possible today, I will not harm anyone with my body, speech and mind.
  • Today, as much as possible, I will benefit others with my body, speech and mind.
  • I will engage in these two aspirations with a strong altruistic intention to benefit others.

Transfer of merits

In addition to our motivation, we also dedicate the merit we generate to certain spiritual goals like attaining a fortunate future rebirth, personal liberation from cyclic existence or the full awakening of a Buddha. This steers the merit we’ve created to help bring about those goals, and also protects our merit from being damaged by anger or wrong views.

Some Buddhist traditions use the term “transfer of merits” instead of dedication. Although we can dedicate for our own short and long-term goals and for the benefit of others, we can’t actually transfer or give our merit to another person. The person who creates the merit is the one who will experience its results.

However, when we dedicate our positive actions and prayers on behalf of a friend, relative or any other person or animal, that can act as a condition to support their own merit to ripen in a beneficial way or as a good result. For example, we can engage in virtuous actions such as making offerings, or cultivating love and compassion, and then dedicate merit from our action for the benefit of another person. This could help their own merit to ripen.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Want to learn more about Buddhism? FāVS has launched the ‘Spiritual Landscapes’ series, and the first exploration is Buddhism. It’s made up of four online sessions, which begins Aug. 29, and an in-person field trip to Spokane Buddhist Temple. Sign up or Find out more here!

Ask a Buddhist

What questions do you have about Buddhism? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.

Name
Optional
Optional
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Ven. Tenzin Tsepal
Ven. Tenzin Tsepal
Venerable Tenzin Tsepal met Venerable Thubten Chodron, founder of Sravasti Abbey, in Seattle and studied Buddhism with her from 1995 to 1999. During that time, Venerable Tsepal attended the Life as a Western Buddhist Nun conference in Bodhgaya, India in 1996 as a lay supporter. An interest in ordination surfaced after she completed a three-month meditation retreat in 1998. She lived in India for two years while continuing to explore monastic life. In 2001, she received sramanerika (novice) ordination from His Holiness the Dalai Lama. While Venerable Tsepal was in India, some Australians friends introduced her to the 5 year Buddhist Studies Program at Chenrezig Institute (CI) north of Brisbane, Queensland, where she subsequently lived and engaged in intensive residential study from 2002-2015. As the Western Teacher at CI, she tutored weekend teachings and retreats, and taught the Discovering Buddhism courses. Prior to ordaining, Venerable Tsepal completed a degree in Dental Hygiene, and then pursued graduate school in hospital administration at the University of Washington. Not finding happiness in 60 hour work weeks, she was self-employed for 10 years as a Reiki teacher and practitioner. Now a member of the resident community at Sravasti Abbey, Venerable Tsepal is compiling and editing the many years of Venerable Chodron’s teachings on monastic training as well as leading a review on the Buddhist philosophical tenets for the residents.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Christian nationalism: The nasty tip of a bigger (and even nastier?) iceberg
Next article
Under God: How Christianity permeates Yakima city politics
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x