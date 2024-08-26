Ask a Buddhist: What does a ‘transfer of merits’ mean and how does it work?

What do you want to ask a Buddhist? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

Commentary by Tenzin Tsepal | FāVS News

Accumulating merit, or “positive potential,” is an important part of Buddhist practice. Another way of saying it is we try to act ethically and kindly; these positive actions are called virtuous karma or merit.

When we act in positive, constructive, wholesome ways, like acting generously or compassionately, such actions bear fruit in terms of habituating our mind to think and act that way again. In the long term, positive actions can result in our meeting with good circumstances that bring happiness in the future.

How does that work?

There is no one rewarding us for our positive actions. When we act in virtuous ways, these actions leave intangible traces or imprints on our mindstream that will give rise to positive results when the appropriate causes and conditions come together.

Our own mind, especially our intention to act in certain ways, is what determines whether an action is virtuous/wholesome or not, and whether the imprint or potential left on our mind will bring happiness or not. That’s why, in Buddhism, we try to cultivate a positive motivation to act kindly and truthfully before doing an action.

For example:

Each morning, we’re encouraged to cultivate three motivations:

As much as possible today, I will not harm anyone with my body, speech and mind.

Today, as much as possible, I will benefit others with my body, speech and mind.

I will engage in these two aspirations with a strong altruistic intention to benefit others.

Transfer of merits

In addition to our motivation, we also dedicate the merit we generate to certain spiritual goals like attaining a fortunate future rebirth, personal liberation from cyclic existence or the full awakening of a Buddha. This steers the merit we’ve created to help bring about those goals, and also protects our merit from being damaged by anger or wrong views.

Some Buddhist traditions use the term “transfer of merits” instead of dedication. Although we can dedicate for our own short and long-term goals and for the benefit of others, we can’t actually transfer or give our merit to another person. The person who creates the merit is the one who will experience its results.

However, when we dedicate our positive actions and prayers on behalf of a friend, relative or any other person or animal, that can act as a condition to support their own merit to ripen in a beneficial way or as a good result. For example, we can engage in virtuous actions such as making offerings, or cultivating love and compassion, and then dedicate merit from our action for the benefit of another person. This could help their own merit to ripen.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Want to learn more about Buddhism? FāVS has launched the ‘Spiritual Landscapes’ series, and the first exploration is Buddhism. It’s made up of four online sessions, which begins Aug. 29, and an in-person field trip to Spokane Buddhist Temple. Sign up or Find out more here!