Why we can’t tolerate a ‘prank’ that hurts any Spokane community

We can’t tolerate a ‘prank’ that hurts any Spokane community

Guest Column by the Rev. Gen Heywood | Veradale United Church of Christ

On Tuesday (Feb. 18) in Spokane County Superior Court, I heard John Dawson Rhodes’ plea deal related to the stealing of the Veradale United Church of Christ’s Pride and Black Lives Matter flags and for the lawn damage from fuel sprayed to write “Lev 20:13.” Rhodes and his attorney named this activity as a prank.

“Prank” is used in social media and even in our schools as a way to dismiss hurtful behavior. Worse still, it makes the victim the problem if they don’t get the joke. This was not a joke. These were not people who knew us and were making a joke that would be “Wink, wink – nudge, nudge” among friends.

This was calculated. Fuel was put into a weed sprayer to write a message. In the police report a defendant said they used the Bible passage only because one in their group really didn’t like LGBTQ stuff, but they didn’t know what the passage meant.

Here’s the thing – even without knowing how this verse is used, they did it seemingly knowing it would hurt gay people and all of us who call gay people our family and believe with all our hearts that gay people are made in image of God like all of us.

No more using the word “prank” to get away with bullying, harassing or intimidating in home, work, school or the community. We must all stop tolerating “pranks” as a way to minimize harmful actions.

It is not funny.

