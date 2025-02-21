26.5 F
Commentary

Why we can't tolerate a 'prank' that hurts any Spokane community

By: Gen Heywood

Date:

Photo of Pride and Black Lives Matter signs torn down the early morning of June 25. / Photo by Gen Heywood (Contributed)

We can’t tolerate a ‘prank’ that hurts any Spokane community

Guest Column by the Rev. Gen Heywood | Veradale United Church of Christ

On Tuesday (Feb. 18) in Spokane County Superior Court, I heard John Dawson Rhodes’ plea deal related to the stealing of the Veradale United Church of Christ’s Pride and Black Lives Matter flags and for the lawn damage from fuel sprayed to write “Lev 20:13.” Rhodes and his attorney named this activity as a prank.

“Prank” is used in social media and even in our schools as a way to dismiss hurtful behavior. Worse still, it makes the victim the problem if they don’t get the joke. This was not a joke. These were not people who knew us and were making a joke that would be “Wink, wink – nudge, nudge” among friends. 

This was calculated. Fuel was put into a weed sprayer to write a message. In the police report a defendant said they used the Bible passage only because one in their group really didn’t like LGBTQ stuff, but they didn’t know what the passage meant.

Here’s the thing – even without knowing how this verse is used, they did it seemingly knowing it would hurt gay people and all of us who call gay people our family and believe with all our hearts that gay people are made in image of God like all of us. 

No more using the word “prank” to get away with bullying, harassing or intimidating in home, work, school or the community. We must all stop tolerating “pranks” as a way to minimize harmful actions.

It is not funny.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Gen Heywood
Gen Heywood
Rev. Gen Heywood has been active in parish ministry for more than 30 years. From small towns to big cities, she always lets the needs of the community and the congregation be her guide. Gen credits the supportive leadership of Veradale United Church of Christ for including her work to overcome racism, poverty, the war economy and ecological devastation as part of her ministry. “Veradale UCC is a small church with a powerful faith. They are the reason I can be a witness for a world where we do justice, live with compassion and walk humbly with the Divine.” Gen grew up in rural Maine. She received a B.A. in Music Therapy and German from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts, and her M.Div. from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, Massachusetts. She is a lifelong learner who lives in Spokane Valley, Washington, with her three dogs, as well as, sometimes, with her amazing young adult children.

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

