FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 21

News Story by FāVS Staff

What flag can I fly on Idaho government property?

A bill that would restrict government entities from displaying any kind of flag passed the Idaho House 53-17 Feb.18 and was introduced to the Senate the next day. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced the bill last week. If passed in the Senate, it would limit government entities to display only specific flags, including the U.S. flag, state flags, military flags, the POW/MIA flag and official tribal flags.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, introduced a revised version of his earlier school flag bill that would ban displays related to political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology, while allowing foreign nations’ flags except during times of conflict. The House Education Committee advanced Hill’s new measure directly to the floor without a hearing.

‘Thou Shalt Not’ … shall go where?

Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation last week that would require public schools to display the Ten Commandments, marking the latest push by Christian Republican legislators to incorporate religion into state education. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Faye Thompson, R-McCall, and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, would mandate schools accept and display donated Ten Commandments posters in “conspicuous places” throughout their classrooms.

The measure follows another recent bill requiring Bible verse readings in public schools. Similar religious display legislation in Louisiana was ruled “unconstitutional on its face” by a federal judge, suggesting Idaho’s proposal could face legal challenges over church-state separation if enacted.

Holocaust survivor shares her story with hope

Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed will share her story of survival at the Spokane Convention Center on April 1 at 7 p.m.

Born in Berlin in 1928, Melmed endured imprisonment at Auschwitz and other Nazi labor camps during World War II. After liberation at age 16, she weighed just 46 pounds and found herself alone in a foreign country.

The evening will feature Melmed’s firsthand account of surviving the Holocaust, accompanied by a musical performance and photo exhibition. Despite her harrowing experiences, Melmed emphasizes a message of hope over hatred.

Tickets range from $30 for general admission to $60 for preferred seating and $250 for VIP access. Seating is limited and can be purchased online.

Gonzaga to host free screening of ‘Fish War’

A documentary chronicling Washington state tribes’ fight for treaty-protected fishing rights will screen March 2 at Gonzaga University. “Fish War” examines Indigenous nations’ decades-long battle to maintain fishing access guaranteed in 1855 treaties, which culminated in a landmark 1974 court victory affirming tribal rights.

The free screening and panel discussion features DR Michel (Colville) of the Upper Columbia United Tribes, environmental justice organizer Twa-le Abrahamson (Spokane) and retired attorney Tom Keefe. The 4 p.m. event in Cataldo Hall’s Globe Room explores both historical treaty conflicts and contemporary challenges to tribal fishing rights amid climate change and habitat disruption. The film was featured at the Seattle and Vancouver international film festivals.

Interfaith cooperation adds up to 40,000 pounds of food for families

This week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered over 40,000 pounds of food to the Spokane Salvation Army, helping feed 800-1,000 families. The donation included pasta, soup and canned goods, addressing increased demand for assistance. Salvation Army Captain David Cain highlighted the growing need, especially during the winter. Spokane Latter-day Saints Mission President Todd Kerr emphasized the Church’s desire to support the community. Both groups stressed the importance of interfaith cooperation in helping those in need, especially during challenging times.

Montana Senate said public schools ‘shall not’ post the Ten Commandments in every classroom

The Montana Senate voted 24-26 over the weekend against a bill that would have required public schools to post the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, was modeled after a similar Louisiana law currently under litigation. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the measure, which sparked debate over constitutional religious freedoms and local control of schools.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, though a Christian, argued the bill would violate First Amendment protections against establishing religion, while Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, a member of the Blackfeet Nation and boarding school survivor, raised concerns about forcing religious symbols on Native American students. The Senate indefinitely postponed the bill after the vote.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.