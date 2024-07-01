St. Gertrude Monastery celebrates community at annual “June Days” Gathering

Commentary By Julie A. Ferraro | FāVS News

In recent weeks at the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, community has been well in evidence.

Beginning June 19, the sisters who minister around the Pacific Northwest returned to the monastery for “June Days” — meetings where the past year is reviewed, elections held for the monastic council and plans for the future discussed.

This year’s gathering, however, was a bit different than previous occasions. On June 21, others who are part of the evolving Center for Benedictine Life community — oblates (lay associates of the monastery), the Benedictine Cohousing Community members, the monastery’s employees and board members — also shared tables in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center to participate in discussions on the theme, “Breaking New Ground,” as well as hear prioress Sister Teresa Jackson’s “State of St. Gertrude” report and input from Tim Oberholzer, the CBL executive director.

Participants in the Center’s “June Days” meetings / Photo courtesy of Center for Benedictine Life

Sister Teresa concisely summarized the pioneering spirit and mission of the CBL this way: “We’re trying new things; we’re taking risks; we’re doing it together, because it’s who we are, it’s who we’ve always been. We will continue because all of us are working together to share this place, our faith, our values, our prayer with a hurting world that needs what we have to offer.”

Mary K. Schmidt, chair of the newly formed CBL pilot Board of Directors, echoed that sentiment in her presentation.

“This is big and bold,” she said. “It’s about us meeting the needs of the times, as Benedictines have throughout their history. It’s meaningful and has significance for the world.”

‘We Are the Monastery’

After the morning’s business concluded, everyone migrated to the monastery chapel, where a community photo was snapped on the sanctuary steps, showing the diversity of the scores of people who embody the motto, “We Are the Monastery.”

Mid-day prayer followed, including a special ceremony. In front of the community, Chris Roberts of Boise made a year-long commitment to the Benedictine Cohousing Community.

The BCC, as it’s abbreviated, are lay women who have discerned a calling to live a deeper form of Benedictine spirituality. They come to live at the monastery — full-time or part-time — and apply the Rule of St. Benedict to their personal lives, while not professing the vows of obedience, stability and fidelity to the monastic way of life as the sisters do. They become part of the community, ministering with the sisters at the local prison, exploring ways to share insights on eco-spirituality, assisting with health care and much more.

Following an afternoon working session, the community members dispersed, inspired by the opportunity to get to know each other more fully and grow in their understanding of how the wisdom of St. Benedict can be integrated into their respective lifestyles.

Sunday Mass concluded the traditional “June Days” events, with the “Missioning” ceremony sending the sisters off with a special blessing from Sister Teresa, and a token of remembrance. In decades past, when more sisters worked as teachers, nurses and in other ministries, they would receive their assignment for the coming year in this way.

Celebrating Sister Mary Frances Kluss’ 50 years of vows

The festivities didn’t end there, however. On June 24, a crowd of more than 120 assembled in the chapel to mark Sister Mary Frances Kluss’ 50th jubilee of profession.

Sister Mary Francis Kluss at her 50th Jubilee Mass ceremony / Photo courtesy of Center for Benedictine Life

Kluss renewed her vows during the special Eucharistic celebration, with her cousin, the Rev. Gerald Funke of the Diocese of Boise, presiding.

In his homily, Funke cited his cousin as an example through her many years of “faithful witness and service.” He added that Kluss has been a “young student” in St. Benedict’s “school of the Lord’s service,” with her commitment as a child of God “renewed every morning.”

A reception followed in the monastery dining room.

Kluss is originally from Lewiston, the oldest of five children. She credits her parents, Ralph and Eileen Kluss, with providing a substantial spiritual influence through Catholic devotions and a strong work ethic.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Lewis Clark State College, Lewiston, teaching in Nampa, Rupert and Boise before discerning a ministry in health care. She returned to Lewis Clark State College for training as a Licensed Practical Nurse, serving at St. Mary’s Hospital, Cottonwood and, for 20 years, in the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary infirmary, Spokane, Washington.

Returning to the Center for Benedictine Life in 2023, Kluss continues to serve on the Sun Porch/infirmary wing and as organist at Sacred Heart Church in Lapwai.

‘Blessed by God’

She summed up her decades of vowed life, “I have felt very blessed by God in calling me to be a Benedictine sister. Growing in relationship with God and all of God’s creation has been the heart of my vocation – ‘preferring nothing whatever to Christ,’ as St. Benedict wrote in his Rule.”

Those who participated in June Days at the Center for Benedictine Life appreciate the chance to share in these events and strengthen the relationships that bind this unique community together.

