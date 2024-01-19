fbpx
Israel-Hamas WarNewsLocal News

Spokane City Council to Hear Input on New Israel-Palestine Resolution Monday

By: Mia Gallegos

Related stories

Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 18

In this Roundup you'll learn who the YWCA 2024 Women of Achievement honorees are, when The Black Lens will relaunch and what local company has pledged to help and how our region celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Commentary

Lil Nas X Marks Comeback in Controversial Fashion with ‘J Christ’

Maybe Lil Nas X's "J Christ" is sacrilegious, or it’s hilarious, or it’s ultimately just one big gimmick to divide fans from “haters” and go viral. Either way, there’s no denying that Lil Nas X has a hold on culture, and his work is both impressive and discussion-worthy. 
Local News

New Fund Created to Help Preserve Spokane’s Historic Churches and Their Heritage

Spokane Preservation Advocates has launched a new fund to contribute to the preservation of non-profit buildings, such as churches and schools, by sponsoring their application to the Spokane Register of Historical Places.
Ask

Ask an EOC: Does Baptism Clear All Sin, Even Blasphemy?

The Sacrament of Baptism can be said to be an outward sign of an inward belief, a profession of faith, a rite of passage, the beginning of eternal life and the gateway to enter the Kingdom of God.
Local News

Sravasti Abbey to Honor Geshe Tenzin Chodrak with Medicine Buddha Puja

The Ven. Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, who went missing when he went for a walk the evening of Nov. 7, will be honored on Jan. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Sravasti Abbey, in person and live on YouTube.
Screen capture taken at the moment the Spokane City Council walked out of the Nov. 6 meeting in response to the "disruption," according to Council President Lori Kinnear. Pro-Palestinian protesters can be seen on the bottom right and were the cause of the walk out. / Spokane City Council Legislative Meeting Recording

Spokane City Council to Hear Input on New Israel-Palestine Resolution Monday

News Brief by Mia Gallegos |FāVS News

The Spokane City Council will meet Monday to once again hear opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. This time councilors aim to hear support for not only Israeli Hamas’ victims, but also for the Palestinian people who are currently being threatened and attacked by Israel’s armed forces.

The Spokane City Council received substantial backlash following a resolution that they passed after the attacks in Israel on Oct 7.

Many pro-Palestinian activists, including Spokane Muslim leader, Naghmana Sherazi, claimed this resolution was discriminatory by only acknowledging Israel’s obligation to “exist and defend itself,” without much mention of the dual-sided nature of the situation and the Palestinian victims within the conflict.

“It is a one-sided resolution, and I would have liked time till the next council meeting to draft a resolution that helps promote peace rather than one that is devoid of critical context and could add fuel to the violence and bloodshed,” Sherazi said in an interview with FāVS on Oct. 14.

City Council members will work to resolve this exclusivity that has been felt by pro-Palestinian support in Spokane, while also maintaining its abutment with Israeli victims. The meeting is to take place on Monday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m., in Spokane’s City Hall.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

