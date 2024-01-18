FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 18

In this Roundup you’ll learn who the YWCA 2024 Women of Achievement honorees are, when The Black Lens will relaunch and what local company has pledged to help and how our region celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

YWCA Spokane’s 2024 Honorees

This week YWCA Spokane announced its 2024 Women of Achievement Award honorees, who will be honored at an event in March. For 42 years, YWCA has celebrated women leaders in Spokane for their achievements and commitment to the community.

The 2024 honorees are:

Melody Heaton, arts & culture

Colene Rubertt, business & industry

Kristine Hoover, Carl Maxey racial & social justice

Samantha Clark, community enhancement

Stephaine Courtney, education

Vanessa Waldref, government and public service

Denise Smart, science, technology & environment

Sindhu Surapaneni, Young Woman of Achievement.

The awards event will be held on March 15 at the Spokane Convention Center. Proceeds support YWCA’s programs and services for domestic violence survivors, homeless and unemployed.

The Black Lens Relaunches

The Black Lens will be relaunching in just a few weeks and No-Li Brewhouse has pledged $10,000 to help. The Black Lens went on hiatus in 2022 after the death of founder Sandy Williams. It will return as an insert in The Spokesman-Review and a free newspaper around town.

No-Li co-founder John Bryant told the Spokesman that supporting The Black Lens represents their commitment to the Black community and voice in Spokane. No-Li hopes their contribution inspires other businesses to also lend support. The Black Lens returns on Feb. 4.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The country recently celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Our intern covered the annual Unity Rally in Spokane where the newly elected mayor reminded citizens it was a “day on, not a day off,” urging participants to remember MLK’s legacy.

Across the region celebrations continue.

On the Palouse, Moscow’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast will be held Saturday, at 9:30 a.m., in the 1912 Center, 412 E 3rd St, Moscow, Idaho. The featured speaker is Mario Pile, director of the University of Idaho’s Black and African-American Cultural Center.

The annual event is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. More information and a Zoom link can be found on the Task Force’s website.