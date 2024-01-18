fbpx
FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 18

By: Tracy Simmons

Commentary

Lil Nas X Marks Comeback in Controversial Fashion with ‘J Christ’

Maybe Lil Nas X's "J Christ" is sacrilegious, or it’s hilarious, or it’s ultimately just one big gimmick to divide fans from “haters” and go viral. Either way, there’s no denying that Lil Nas X has a hold on culture, and his work is both impressive and discussion-worthy. 
Local News

New Fund Created to Help Preserve Spokane’s Historic Churches and Their Heritage

Spokane Preservation Advocates has launched a new fund to contribute to the preservation of non-profit buildings, such as churches and schools, by sponsoring their application to the Spokane Register of Historical Places.
Ask

Ask an EOC: Does Baptism Clear All Sin, Even Blasphemy?

The Sacrament of Baptism can be said to be an outward sign of an inward belief, a profession of faith, a rite of passage, the beginning of eternal life and the gateway to enter the Kingdom of God.
Local News

Sravasti Abbey to Honor Geshe Tenzin Chodrak with Medicine Buddha Puja

The Ven. Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, who went missing when he went for a walk the evening of Nov. 7, will be honored on Jan. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Sravasti Abbey, in person and live on YouTube.
Commentary

Sorry, President Trump. You lost my vote. 

I will not be voting for President Trump should he become the nominee. His continued lies, lack of repentance and zero moral clarity are a dealbreaker for me. 

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 18

In this Roundup you’ll learn who the YWCA 2024 Women of Achievement honorees are, when The Black Lens will relaunch and what local company has pledged to help and how our region celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

YWCA Spokane’s 2024 Honorees

This week YWCA Spokane announced its 2024 Women of Achievement Award honorees, who will be honored at an event in March. For 42 years, YWCA has celebrated women leaders in Spokane for their achievements and commitment to the community. 

The 2024 honorees are: 

  • Melody Heaton, arts & culture
  • Colene Rubertt, business & industry
  • Kristine Hoover, Carl Maxey racial & social justice 
  • Samantha Clark, community enhancement
  • Stephaine Courtney, education 
  • Vanessa Waldref, government and public service 
  • Denise Smart, science, technology & environment 
  • Sindhu Surapaneni, Young Woman of Achievement.

The awards event will be held on March 15 at the Spokane Convention Center. Proceeds support YWCA’s programs and services for domestic violence survivors, homeless and unemployed.

The Black Lens Relaunches

The Black Lens will be relaunching in just a few weeks and No-Li Brewhouse has pledged $10,000 to help. The Black Lens went on hiatus in 2022 after the death of founder Sandy Williams. It will return as an insert in The Spokesman-Review and a free newspaper around town.

No-Li co-founder John Bryant told the Spokesman that supporting The Black Lens represents their commitment to the Black community and voice in Spokane. No-Li hopes their contribution inspires other businesses to also lend support. The Black Lens returns on Feb. 4.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The country recently celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Our intern covered the annual Unity Rally in Spokane where the newly elected mayor reminded citizens it was a “day on, not a day off,” urging participants to remember MLK’s legacy.

Across the region celebrations continue.

On the Palouse, Moscow’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast will be held Saturday, at 9:30 a.m., in the 1912 Center, 412 E 3rd St, Moscow, Idaho. The featured speaker is Mario Pile, director of the University of Idaho’s Black and African-American Cultural Center.

The annual event is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. More information and a Zoom link can be found on the Task Force’s website

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Previous article
