Spokane Unites for Annual MLK Rally Despite Frigid Temps

News Story by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

“[I] invite citizens to participate in a day on, not a day off, to celebrate the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy,” said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown Monday morning at the annual MLK Day rally.

The annual event kicked off at the Spokane Convention Center where Lisa Gardner, the newly elected president of the NAACP Spokane, made a request to attendees.

MLK in Public Schools

“Last week, the NAACP received a very alarming email that one of our schools here in Spokane is going to eliminate their MLK assembly,” Gardner said.

Gardner explained this was due to students’ lack of interest in learning about MLK.

She said that a lack of interest is no reason to discontinue a learning unit within schools’ curriculums.

“Students don’t like algebra. Students don’t like biology. But we teach it to them anyway […] Let’s continue to uplift and be vigilant in making sure that our schools, that our educators, that our principals, that our school board presidents, understand the importance of that’s not just in black history, but in American history,” Gardner said.

Several other speeches were given by significant community members, including a speech by Spokane Public Schools’ Chief Family and Community Engagement Officer Oscar Harris. Harris is the first African American man to step into a leadership position within the District Leadership Team for SPS.

Not Afraid of the Cold

Participants then headed outside into the frigid Spokane air to complete a peaceful march through the streets of downtown Spokane.

“It’s one of the coldest days on record here and yet there’s still a huge showing here and that’s very promising from my perspective,” said president and chief operating officer at Avista Corp, Heather Rosentrater, one of the speakers at the event as she was heading out to brave the cold.

After the march, a resource fair was held back in the Spokane Convention Center, where several organizations ranging from healthcare providers to a new magazine publication to anti-discrimination groups stood and spoke with the wandering attendees.

A display in the middle of the resource fair attracted many attendees, containing pieces of African American art and artifacts collected over 33 years by Khalid el-Hakim, founder and curator of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum.

Coming Together

Kimberly Taillon, a volunteer and affiliate with the Center for National Race Amity, explained her joy in seeing the Spokane region come together for such an event.

“I love seeing everyone come together to support this day of service that is representative of what Martin Luther King stood for,” Taillon said.

The wide diversity in attendees showed the lasting legacy of MLK, who is officially observed on Jan. 15 in the city of Spokane.