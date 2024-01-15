fbpx
-2.7 F
Spokane
Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeNewsIsrael-Hamas War‘Experience Palestine’ Film Festival Aims to Promote Awareness and Empathy for Palestinian...
Israel-Hamas WarNewsLocal News

‘Experience Palestine’ Film Festival Aims to Promote Awareness and Empathy for Palestinian People

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

145

Related stories

Commentary

What Will Be the Religion of the Future?

The religion of the future is likely to be data driven, fueled by the fusion of all information, along with a host of other current technologies, move forward.
National News

Religious Leaders to Mark MLK Day with Early Start for 2024 Voter Mobilization

For Black church leaders and multiracial coalitions, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, less than 300 days from Election Day, has come to represent the unofficial start to voter mobilization efforts.
Local News

Volunteers Needed to Help Run Faith-Based Warming Shelters This Weekend of Frigid Temps

Three faith-based warming shelters run by Jewels Helping Hands are looking for volunteers.
Commentary

A World Beyond Fear and Vengeance Is Possible

This letter comes almost three months into Israel’s war on Gaza. Many credible voices (Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations — to name a few) claim this war to be a war of ethnic cleansing.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 11

This Roundup announces FāVS' newest hire, how some will commemorated MLK Jr. Monday, information on the next Eastern Washington Legislative Conference and excellent news about Indigenous Eats.
"5 Broken Cameras Movie" documentary will be featured on Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m., during the "Experience Palestine" Film Festival put on by the the Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine at Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 West Whistalks Way.

‘Experience Palestine’ Film Festival Aims to Promote Awareness and Empathy for Palestinian People

News Brief | FāVS News

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine will put on “Experience Palestine,” a film festival aimed at educating the community about Palestine and their people.

Through this four-week event, featuring four documentaries on Palestinians and their struggles, “the coalition aims to promote empathy, education and solidarity within the community,” according to a press release.

“The festival promises to be an immersive experience, offering a carefully curated selection of films that delve into the rich culture, history, and narratives of Palestine,” the INWCLP said in a press release. “Through documentaries and heartwarming narratives, ‘Experience Palestine’ aims to shed light on the human stories behind the ongoing struggle for justice.”

The feature films will be shown at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 West Whistalks Way, starting Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m., with “1948,” an exploration of historical events that shaped Palestine.

The rest of the event schedule:

All films are scheduled from 4-6 p.m.

  • Feb. 4 — “5 Broken Cameras” — Documentary capturing the resilience of Palestinian life through the lens of five cameras.
  • Feb. 11 — “Al Helm: MLK in Palestine” — Documentary following an American gospel choir as they travel the West Bank to put on a play. They connect the struggles of the Civil Rights movement in the United States with the Palestinian cause.
  • Feb. 18 — “Imprisoning A Generation” — Documentary revealing the impact of occupation on the youth in Palestine.

RSVP here: http://tinyurl.com/yc6ahn94.

For further information and updates, please contact [email protected].

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
What Will Be the Religion of the Future?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x