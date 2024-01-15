‘Experience Palestine’ Film Festival Aims to Promote Awareness and Empathy for Palestinian People

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine will put on “Experience Palestine,” a film festival aimed at educating the community about Palestine and their people.

Through this four-week event, featuring four documentaries on Palestinians and their struggles, “the coalition aims to promote empathy, education and solidarity within the community,” according to a press release.

“The festival promises to be an immersive experience, offering a carefully curated selection of films that delve into the rich culture, history, and narratives of Palestine,” the INWCLP said in a press release. “Through documentaries and heartwarming narratives, ‘Experience Palestine’ aims to shed light on the human stories behind the ongoing struggle for justice.”

The feature films will be shown at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 West Whistalks Way, starting Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m., with “1948,” an exploration of historical events that shaped Palestine.

The rest of the event schedule:

All films are scheduled from 4-6 p.m.

Feb. 4 — “5 Broken Cameras” — Documentary capturing the resilience of Palestinian life through the lens of five cameras.

— Documentary capturing the resilience of Palestinian life through the lens of five cameras. Feb. 11 — “Al Helm: MLK in Palestine” — Documentary following an American gospel choir as they travel the West Bank to put on a play. They connect the struggles of the Civil Rights movement in the United States with the Palestinian cause.

— Documentary following an American gospel choir as they travel the West Bank to put on a play. They connect the struggles of the Civil Rights movement in the United States with the Palestinian cause. Feb. 18 — “Imprisoning A Generation” — Documentary revealing the impact of occupation on the youth in Palestine.

RSVP here: http://tinyurl.com/yc6ahn94.

For further information and updates, please contact [email protected].