Speakers spark solidarity and hope at Spokane gathering

News Story by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News



Refugee and Immigrant Connections of Spokane (RICS) in partnership with several other organizations gathered Saturday for “Community in Solidarity and Hope.” The event meant to combat some of the fear and hopelessness being felt by various communities surrounding the political state of the U.S.

The gathering featured several local speakers, musicians and dancers who brought life to the room and joy to a time that many believe have felt hopeless.

“In the midst of pain, difficulty and sometimes anger, there is hope. And we have to hold on to it,” said Luisa Orellana-Westbrook, RICS Board of Directors chair who opened the event.

She explained how the various election cycles can bring about the uncertainty that many of those sitting in the room may have been experiencing. Her opening focused on the theme of hope.

Attendees at the event were invited to express themselves as they entered the event, which was hosted in the Auditorium of the Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center. Several canvases were laid out for those entering the event to depict whatever they’d like. These were then to be hung on a board with the other drawings.

In addition to contributing to the mural of canvases, participants had the ability to sign up for a minute at the microphone in which they could share their thoughts or a word of hope to the audience. This offered a way for not only the scheduled speakers to speak, but for those passionate participants to have their voices heard in this forum.

Thrive International Administrative Assistant Brimo Nyinkuany / Contributed

Brimo Nyinkuany, Thrive International administrative assistant, MC’d the event. He introduced Guillermo Espinosa who gave an anecdote about where he witnessed hope for the first time, that being with his parents and their journey from Mexico to the U.S.

“Hope is not naive optimism,” Espinosa said. “It is the courage to believe in something better, even when the odds are against it.”

He went on to say that there isn’t merely belief involved in hope, but definitive steps that must be taken for real change to take place.

“Hope is about action,” Espinosa said. “My parents didn’t just hope for a better life, they worked for it.”

Pui-Yan Lam, professor of sociology at Eastern Washington University, spoke on her concerns surrounding the future of the nation. As an immigrant from Hong Kong, she expressed her concern that the U.S. is heading toward facism under the current administration.

“We must resist the unjust orders coming from the Trump administration,” Lam said. “Staying silent is not neutral. We are at a moment in time where the future generations will ask ‘why didn’t the good people do something?’”

Eastern Washington University Professor Pui-Yan Lam, Sociology / Contributed

Lam spoke to the dangers of the word “unity” and how despite its generally positive connotation, it can be used for harm. She supported this concern of hers by referencing white supremacy and how it’s built on uniting those who are a part of the majority group and othering those who aren’t a part of it.

“When we speak of unity, we need to be crystal clear on the ‘whys’ and the ‘whats’ that unite us,” Lam said.

Jennyfer Mesa, executive director of Latinos en Spokane, shared her anger and exhaustion with what’s been taking place in the U.S. under the various executive orders being released by the Trump administration. She spoke specifically to the mass deportations that she’s witnessed within the past few months.

Latinos en Spokane Executive Director Jennyfer Mesa / Contributed

“I’ve seen more deportations in the last two months than I’ve seen in the last two years,” Mesa said. “It takes advocates, lawyers, communities to come forward to say ‘this is not normal.’”

She referenced the history of U.S. citizens and that most people’s lineage can be traced back to someone who immigrated to this country.

“We are all immigrants,” Mesa said. “What impacts you, impacts me.”

Fears were shared and ambition was encouraged at “Community in Solidarity and Hope.” While the state and future of the nation may feel uncertain for many, this event sought to bring about thoughts of a brighter future and a country that everyone can stand together in.



