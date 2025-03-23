Photo Essay: March for Gender Freedom draws huge crowd in Spokane

News Story and Photos by Gen Heywood | FāVS News

Saturday afternoon, in the warm spring sunshine, hundreds gathered showing their visible support of gender freedom for all people.

Spokane Pride Executive Director Matthew Danielson at the Gender Freedom March, which he co-organized with Louis Stay. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Matthew Danielson, the executive director of Spokane Pride, coordinated with Peace and Justice Action League Spokane (PJALS) angels, Peace and Justice Activist Musical Rascals of Spokane (PJAMRS), police presence and parade leaders to make the event safe and welcoming. He worked closely with Louis Stay, executive director of Trans Spokane, to make this rally and march possible.



Trans Spokane Executive Director Louis Stay at the Gender Freedom March. They co-organized the event with Matthew Danielson. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Louis Stay welcomed everyone to the program for the day and announced ways to support the local trans people. They encouraged people to get involved with reporting to state and local agencies how the orders by our current government are affecting LGBTQ+ folks.

They said it was important to continue speaking up beyond the rally and march. They introduced a trans-resilience fund for local trans and gender-expansive individuals.

“We are here in defiance, celebrating trans lives, mourning those lost and showing solidarity against a régime that seeks to eradicate us,” Stay said.

They continued their introduction speaking directly to the community the people came to support.

“Trans and gender-expansive friends, don’t give up! You are not alone in this fight,” they said. “Take a look around you. Talk to those around you. Engage with your local trans community.”

Then, Stay closed their comments with the chant, “Our existence is resistance.”

Spectrum Singers came to support the march. From left to right: Hanna Baptist, Cat Carrel, Carla Brannen and Bobbi Kizer. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Spectrum Singers, an all-inclusive, intergenerational choir, joined the rally and march. Their reasons why, from left to right:

Hanna Baptist, president of Spectrum Singers, said, “I’m here because I believe we need to support those who are most at risk.”

Cat Carrel said she was there because she has been “a longtime supporter of trans rights.”

Carla Brannen said she went “to support gender freedom.”

Bobbi Kizer said they were at the march because they are non-binary, “and I’m here to be out and proud.”

Kelly Cuilla (left) said she came to the march to support “trans-families because we exist.”

Mya Hauck (right) said she came “because empathy goes a long way.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Krystal Neuharth (left) came as a PJALS Angel to help make the Gender Freedom March a peaceful gathering, she said. Jason Young said he came because he supports everyone. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Clark Courchine held a sign that said “Freedom Means Mine Too!” and said, “Freedom is for everybody. It’s all or nothing.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Joe Bloom came to the Gender Freedom March with a sign that said, “They tried to bury us; they didn’t know we were seeds.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)



Joe Bloom came to not only support trans and gender-expressive people, he came to honor his decisions.

“Let people be who they are. It’s the only way to be healthy,” he said. “My life just turned around after transition. I finally fit in the world the way I’m supposed to.”

Beyonce Black St. James, current Miss Trans USA, spoke at the Gender Freedom March. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

She told the crowd it was important for trans people to take up space and be seen.

“They say we are such a big deal,” St. James said. “We only represent 1% of the issue that is out there, 1% and you’re worried about us? We speak love. We speak peace. We want equality for all.”

She also said she worried about trans-children who cannot be themselves in this new regime, and it was important to talk to people in political office.

“Listen allies, we need you more than ever,” she said.

She said allies need to be the people who stand up and say knock it off to those who speak against LGBTQ+ people.

Rylee Marcotte spoke before the march took to the streets to share how sexuality and gender have nothing to do with someone’s patriotism or willingness to serve their country. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Active duty sergeant Rylee Marcotte, a member of Trans Spokane and Pride Alliance at Fairchild, shared with the crowd about what it means to be a trans woman in the Air Force.

“I will probably be kicked out in the next six months,” Marcotte said. “I have served this country with pride, honor and commitment, with the last three years here at Fairchild Air Force base.”

Since the end of the last transgender military ban, she has been actively and openly transitioning while continuing to fulfill her duty. She simply believes transgender people should be able to serve proudly and exist without fear.

“We are still here, and I am still here,” she said.

Marcotte has served the U.S. for 12 years.

Maeve Griffith, radio host and a retired fire captain from Spokane, spoke at the Gender Freedom March. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Maeve Griffith, radio host and a retired fire captain from Spokane, said she never thought she would have to defend the “little” fact that she is transgender. She went on to say to her fellow trans siblings they were objectified as everything the current presidential administration “hates.”

“We are now the poster children for everything that our current fascist president and his enablers hate. We are paying the price,” Griffith said.

She also encouraged her trans and gender-expansive community.

“But in some ways things have never been better for us. Look around you. Look who’s standing with us,” she said. “We have never had so many allies.”