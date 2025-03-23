37.7 F
Spokane
Sunday, March 23, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsPhoto Essay: March for Gender Freedom draws huge crowd in Spokane
NewsLocal News

Photo Essay: March for Gender Freedom draws huge crowd in Spokane

By: Gen Heywood

Date:

Related stories

Local News

Speakers spark solidarity and hope at Spokane gathering

Refugee and Immigration Connections Spokane and partners host "Community in Solidarity and Hope" to inspire unity, action and hope amid political uncertainty and fear.
Commentary

Another broken promise: Interior sued over cuts to Indigenous schools

The Trump administration’s firing of staff at Indigenous schools, without tribal consultation, leads to a lawsuit over more broken promises.
National News

Could Gonzaga be 1 of 5 religiously-affiliated bracket-busting schools this March Madness?

March Madness is here! Gonzaga is one of five religiously-affiliated universities ready to pull off upsets and make deep tournament runs.
Local News

What’s next for Spokane’s refugee agencies amid rising uncertainty?

Refugee resettlement agencies World Relief and International Rescue Committee in Spokane face uncertainty due to Trump administration changes, adjusting to funding cuts and other shifts.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 21

This week's FāVS Religion News Roundup highlights Washington's clergy mandatory reporting bill advancing and new initiatives to fine-tune the 'Parents' Bill of Rights' bills along with several events.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Hundreds meet in Riverfront Park next to the Big Red Wagon to support gender freedom March 22. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Photo Essay: March for Gender Freedom draws huge crowd in Spokane

News Story and Photos by Gen Heywood | FāVS News

Saturday afternoon, in the warm spring sunshine, hundreds gathered showing their visible support of gender freedom for all people.

Gender Freedom March
Spokane Pride Executive Director Matthew Danielson at the Gender Freedom March, which he co-organized with Louis Stay. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Matthew Danielson, the executive director of Spokane Pride, coordinated with Peace and Justice Action League Spokane (PJALS) angels, Peace and Justice Activist Musical Rascals of Spokane (PJAMRS), police presence and parade leaders to make the event safe and welcoming. He worked closely with Louis Stay, executive director of Trans Spokane, to make this rally and march possible.

Gender Freedom March
Trans Spokane Executive Director Louis Stay at the Gender Freedom March. They co-organized the event with Matthew Danielson. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Louis Stay welcomed everyone to the program for the day and announced ways to support the local trans people. They encouraged people to get involved with reporting to state and local agencies how the orders by our current government are affecting LGBTQ+ folks.

They said it was important to continue speaking up beyond the rally and march. They introduced a trans-resilience fund for local trans and gender-expansive individuals. 

“We are here in defiance, celebrating trans lives, mourning those lost and showing solidarity against a régime that seeks to eradicate us,” Stay said. 

They continued their introduction speaking directly to the community the people came to support.

“Trans and gender-expansive friends, don’t give up! You are not alone in this fight,” they said. “Take a look around you. Talk to those around you. Engage with your local trans community.”

Then, Stay closed their comments with the chant, “Our existence is resistance.”

gender freedom march
Spectrum Singers came to support the march. From left to right: Hanna Baptist, Cat Carrel, Carla Brannen and Bobbi Kizer. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Spectrum Singers, an all-inclusive, intergenerational choir, joined the rally and march. Their reasons why, from left to right:

Hanna Baptist, president of Spectrum Singers, said, “I’m here because I believe we need to support those who are most at risk.”

Cat Carrel said she was there because she has been “a longtime supporter of trans rights.”

Carla Brannen said she went “to support gender freedom.”

Bobbi Kizer said they were at the march because they are non-binary, “and I’m here to be out and proud.”

Gender Freedom March
Kelly Cuilla (left) said she came to the march to support “trans-families because we exist.”
Mya Hauck (right) said she came “because empathy goes a long way.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)
Gender Freedom March
Krystal Neuharth (left) came as a PJALS Angel to help make the Gender Freedom March a peaceful gathering, she said. Jason Young said he came because he supports everyone. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)
Gender Freedom March
Clark Courchine held a sign that said “Freedom Means Mine Too!” and said, “Freedom is for everybody. It’s all or nothing.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)
Gender Freedom March
Joe Bloom came to the Gender Freedom March with a sign that said, “They tried to bury us; they didn’t know we were seeds.” / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Joe Bloom came to not only support trans and gender-expressive people, he came to honor his decisions.

“Let people be who they are. It’s the only way to be healthy,” he said. “My life just turned around after transition. I finally fit in the world the way I’m supposed to.”

Gender Freedom March
Beyonce Black St. James, current Miss Trans USA, spoke at the Gender Freedom March. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

She told the crowd it was important for trans people to take up space and be seen.

“They say we are such a big deal,” St. James said. “We only represent 1% of the issue that is out there, 1% and you’re worried about us? We speak love. We speak peace. We want equality for all.”

She also said she worried about trans-children who cannot be themselves in this new regime, and it was important to talk to people in political office.

“Listen allies, we need you more than ever,” she said. 

She said allies need to be the people who stand up and say knock it off to those who speak against LGBTQ+ people.

Gender Freedom March
Rylee Marcotte spoke before the march took to the streets to share how sexuality and gender have nothing to do with someone’s patriotism or willingness to serve their country. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Active duty sergeant Rylee Marcotte, a member of Trans Spokane and Pride Alliance at Fairchild, shared with the crowd about what it means to be a trans woman in the Air Force.

“I will probably be kicked out in the next six months,” Marcotte said. “I have served this country with pride, honor and commitment, with the last three years here at Fairchild Air Force base.”

Since the end of the last transgender military ban, she has been actively and openly transitioning while continuing to fulfill her duty. She simply believes transgender people should be able to serve proudly and exist without fear.

“We are still here, and I am still here,” she said.

Marcotte has served the U.S. for 12 years.

Gender Freedom March
Maeve Griffith, radio host and a retired fire captain from Spokane, spoke at the Gender Freedom March. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Maeve Griffith, radio host and a retired fire captain from Spokane, said she never thought she would have to defend the “little” fact that she is transgender. She went on to say to her fellow trans siblings they were objectified as everything the current presidential administration “hates.”

“We are now the poster children for everything that our current fascist president and his enablers hate. We are paying the price,” Griffith said.

She also encouraged her trans and gender-expansive community.

“But in some ways things have never been better for us. Look around you. Look who’s standing with us,” she said. “We have never had so many allies.”

Gender Freedom March
Supporters of gender freedom marching downtown Spokane. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)
donate
Gen Heywood
Gen Heywood
Rev. Gen Heywood has been active in parish ministry for more than 30 years. From small towns to big cities, she always lets the needs of the community and the congregation be her guide. Gen credits the supportive leadership of Veradale United Church of Christ for including her work to overcome racism, poverty, the war economy and ecological devastation as part of her ministry. “Veradale UCC is a small church with a powerful faith. They are the reason I can be a witness for a world where we do justice, live with compassion and walk humbly with the Divine.” Gen grew up in rural Maine. She received a B.A. in Music Therapy and German from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts, and her M.Div. from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, Massachusetts. She is a lifelong learner who lives in Spokane Valley, Washington, with her three dogs, as well as, sometimes, with her amazing young adult children.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Speakers spark solidarity and hope at Spokane gathering
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x