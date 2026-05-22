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By FāVS News Staff

FāVS Book Club explores rise and fall of charismatic Christian community in June read

FāVS Book Club returns this June with Book 2: “Days of Fire and Glory: The Rise and Fall of a Charismatic Community” by Julia Duin. From June 1–30, readers will explore Duin’s deeply reported account of the rise and collapse of Houston’s influential Church of the Redeemer and the charismatic Christian community movement of the 1970s and 1980s.

Drawing on 180 interviews conducted over four years, Duin examines communal living, authority structures, spiritual idealism, and the dangers of unchecked leadership. Her investigation uncovered misconduct by Redeemer founder Graham Pulkingham and traces how “shepherding” and submission theology shaped both religious culture and modern American politics.

The club will meet on Zoom Wednesday, June 24, from 7–8 p.m. PST, followed by a live Zoom Q&A with Duin on Wednesday, July 1. Donate $25 or more to FāVS to receive a free copy of the book. Sign up for the book club online.

Eastern Washington

Faith leaders rally behind “Spokane Three” ahead of federal trial over ICE protest charges

Community and faith leaders in Spokane are supporting three defendants on trial this week over a 2025 protest against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The case stems from a June demonstration after ICE detained two asylum seekers at a scheduled check-in, drawing hundreds and resulting in about 30 arrests. Most charges were dropped, but the remaining three face federal trial on conspiracy to impede federal officers, which prosecutors say requires proof of planning, force, intimidation or threats.

Supporters, including Pastor Walter Kendricks and other faith leaders, argue the protesters were nonviolent and exercising First Amendment rights, and call for acquittal. Prosecutors seek penalties of up to six years in prison and $250,000 fines if convicted, while the case follows broader federal guidance under then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to aggressively prosecute interference with ICE operations. The trial continues as Spokane community groups maintain rallies and support efforts in this week’s ongoing trial.

Western Washington

DOJ opens investigation into Washington transgender prison housing policy after assault allegation

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into Washington state’s policy of housing transgender women in women’s prisons, following allegations of sexual and physical violence at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor.

The probe, announced in a letter to Governor Bob Ferguson, will examine whether the state is violating the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment by failing to protect incarcerated women from harm. The action follows a lawsuit filed by a female prisoner claiming she was attacked by a transgender inmate.

Washington officials say they will cooperate and note existing risk assessments and individualized housing decisions under federal Prison Rape Elimination Act standards. Critics argue the policy endangers women, while civil liberties groups warn the investigation targets transgender people. The outcome could pressure Washington to revise prison housing rules and transgender placement procedures statewide. Federal review may expand broader oversight.

Central Washington

Wenatchee to host immersive ancient tabernacle exhibit August 8–15

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A full-scale replica of the ancient Hebrew tabernacle, part of the Messiah’s Mansion touring exhibit, will be displayed in Wenatchee from August 8–15 at 1212 Easy Street. The immersive living-museum experience offers guided tours daily from 1 to 6:30 p.m., with both walk-in and online reservations available.

Visitors move through five stations exploring the structure, courtyard and sacred furnishings, including the altar of sacrifice, laver, table of showbread, altar of incense, candelabra and the Ark of the Covenant, as well as the high priest’s garments.

Organizers say the exhibit helps audiences experience 3,000-year-old Hebrew history through demonstrations rather than textbooks. The event aims to engage families and students with interactive education about ancient worship practices and symbolism. Details and sign up available on the official Messiah’s website online.

Idaho

Preliminary infrastructure work approved for Coeur d’Alene LDS temple

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene has approved preliminary site preparation work for a future temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allowing crews to begin grading and installing underground utilities including water, sewer and electrical connections. Design work on the temple is ongoing, and no groundbreaking date has been announced.

The temple will serve church members across North Idaho and the Inland Northwest. “The approval to begin the early site work for construction of the Coeur d’Alene Temple is an answer to many prayers,” said Bradley Moss, president of the Post Falls Idaho Stake. “We are also deeply grateful to the City of Coeur d’Alene and its leaders for their thoughtful consideration and fairness throughout this process.” Temples are used for sacred religious ordinances the church considers distinct from regular worship services.

Anti-abortion pregnancy center expands role in Sandpoint amid rural OB-GYN shortage



SANDPOINT, Idaho — In Sandpoint, Idaho, the 7B Care Clinic, a faith-based anti-abortion pregnancy center, has expanded its role as local maternity care has declined following the closure of the town’s labor and delivery unit and the departure of OB-GYNs.

Part of the Care Net network of crisis pregnancy centers, 7B offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes and material support, funded by donations and churches. With rural healthcare gaps widening — Idaho has lost a significant share of its OB-GYN workforce since the overturning of Roe v. Wade — traffic at the center has increased, and it plans to expand services, including potential weekly prenatal care through a nearby Washington hospital.

Supporters say it fills critical needs for low-income families, while critics argue it lacks medical licensing, may provide biased counseling, and blurs the line between ministry and healthcare. The debate reflects broader national growth of crisis pregnancy centers in underserved maternal care regions.