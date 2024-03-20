fbpx
45.3 F
Spokane
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
HomeCommentaryMight Jesus Be on the Border?
Commentary

Might Jesus Be on the Border?

By: Paul Graves

Date:

2

Related stories

Local News

Valleypoint Marshallese Church Blends the Spiritual with Their Culture

A vibrant new congregation at Valleypoint Church is breathing fresh life into Marshallese traditions. Valleypoint Marshallese blends cultural heritage with a contemporary twist, crafting a welcoming space for youth and young adults to worship and explore their roots through a Southern Baptist lens.
Commentary

The Embryo, the Image of God and Justice Tom Parker

Nick Gier writes about the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision to grant frozen embryos the same rights as children and the theological and judicial implications of that decision.
Local News

Gov. Inslee Signs Legislation Redefining WA’s Hate Crime Laws

Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation March 13 updating Washington State’s Hate Crime Laws to now include defacement of public property.
Commentary

Seeds of Hope: Thoreau, Jesus, and Enduring Faith in Hard Times

In “The Succession of Forest Trees,” an 1860 address to folks attending a county cattle show (precursor to our county fair), Henry David Thoreau proclaimed his “faith in a seed.”
Local News

Local Baha’is Will Celebrate Naw-Ruz March 19 to Welcome Their New Year

For Baha'is, Naw-Ruz commemorates the spiritual renewal that their faith's teachings brought to humanity from teachers including Zoraster, Krishna, Buddha, Jesus, Muhammad and ultimately Baha’u’llah. The holiday, though, is rooted in various cultures.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Grande, the natural border between Mexico and the United States, on Oct. 10, 2022. / Photo by Laflota (Depositphotos)

Might Jesus Be on the Border?

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

A few weeks ago, I started this commentary on a day when the U.S. Senate and House played toxic political games with the lives of people trying to cross the southern borders of our country.

My disgust with these political games is aimed mostly at the Republicans who keep bending to Donald Trump’s cruel manipulation of people’s lives for his own possible political benefit. Add to that the recent power-play of Texas governor Greg Abbott to build a National Guard base at Eagle Pass that ratchets up his immigration fight with President Biden.

These cynical political moves got me thinking about Jesus the border-walker! And that reminded me of a powerful insight from poet Robert Bly years ago: “On the borders is where one finds truth; at either side of the borders there may be certainties or doctrines, but not truth.”

I think the U.S. southern border reflects Bly’s insight. I also think Jesus is somehow walking that truth-border with the migrants — and also with those who seek a truth greater than political manipulation allows.

Love-fueled Anger v. Fear-fueled Rage

To me, the border is a metaphorical fine line between love-fueled anger and fear-fueled rage. Jesus’ border walk upholds the truth of God’s despair at how we treat one another. It also upholds God’s compassionate hope we can dispense with our control-driven addiction to being “right,” and focus on loving people in need.

“People in need” includes those standing far enough away from the truth-border that their rage and fear rule their lives. Their needs are real, even if those needs blind them to any sense of the “greater good” in our society.

Picture with me groups of people shouting political fear and rage from some distance — like Gov. Abbott and his supporters, like congressional leaders who reject a bipartisan border bill even if it does what they wanted. Their rage and fear prevent them from accepting the possible because … well, I’m not always sure why.

But our truth-border picture also includes people who are angry with a healthy, compassionate anger.

Samuel Wells reminded me that rage and anger don’t have to be the same thing. Wells is vicar of St. Martins-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in London. He wrote about rage and anger in the December 2023 issue of Christian Century. His context was the horror of war in Israel/Palestine. But his insights fit uncomfortably well on the southern border of our country, too.

Anger’s ‘Precision of a Sword’

“When Jesus says, ‘I come not to bring peace, but a sword’ (Matthew 10:34), I understand that to mean, Don’t seek a sentimental peace, but one with sharp edges ... Maybe peace is more like the sword that divides rage from anger. Rage inflames and inflates; anger can pinpoint a problem and isolate it, with the precision of a sword.”

“Anger can be a constructive emotion, stirring us from distraction or self-absorption to an acute awareness of wrongdoing … But rage demands we … lose sight of the original wrong done in our rampaging quest for destruction and vengeance.”

Rage stalks the border from a distance. Where fuller truth and reality can’t touch it deeply. Where it refuses to see Jesus walking and living with those victimized by that rage. Where a distasteful political expediency overwhelms a deeper desire to “do the right thing.”

Wells concludes: “Healthy anger is … almost a prerequisite for true peace — a peace that doesn’t pretend fury will simply burn out, nor presumes enmity can be ignored or suppressed.”

The truth of the border is deeper and more redemptive than rage will ever touch. Anger is an essential, healthy part of that truth when it is fueled by unconditional love.

That’s something rage can never duplicate!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.  

Paul Graves
Paul Graves
Paul Graves is a retired and re-focused United Methodist pastor and a long-time resident of Sandpoint, Idaho, where he formerly served on city council and mayor. His second career is in geriatric social work, and since 2005 he's been the Lead Geezer-in-Training of Elder Advocates, a consulting and teaching ministry on aging issues. Since 1992, Graves has been a volunteer chaplain for Bonner Community Hospice. His columns regularly appear in The Spokesman-Review's Faith and Values section, and he also writes the Dear Geezer column for the Bonner County Daily Bee and is the host of the bi-weekly Geezer Forum on aging issues in Sandpoint.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Valleypoint Marshallese Church Blends the Spiritual with Their Culture
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x