Habitat’s ‘Women Build’ Event Empowers Women in Spokane

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Habitat for Humanity-Spokane kicked off their five-day Women Build event Tuesday with the motto, “Empowered Women Empower Communities.”

The annual fundraiser spotlights gender equity in affordable housing, from March 19-23, by directly addressing the housing crisis in Spokane.

Habitat-Spokane invites all individuals and community partners to volunteer at a job site to work alongside future homeowners in the Habitat Homeownership Program.

“Both individual volunteers and groups are urged to sign up for a Women Build shift to experience the fun at the construction site while raising awareness of the unique barriers women face in accessing safe and affordable housing,” the event’s press release said.

All are welcome and no experience is necessary.

For over 20 years, Habitat-Spokane’s Women Build program has highlighted how low- to moderate-income women face unique barriers in homeownership.

These include accessing loans and credit products that create an impact that lasts a lifetime.

Additionally, 29.5% of single-parent households led by women live below the poverty level in Washington State, and single mothers lead 60% of Habitat-Spokane families, according to the press release.

The highlight of Women Build is a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for a local single mother’s new home, 3028 E. South Riverton Ave., on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. RSVP here.

To donate, learn more or sign up for a volunteer shift visit https://habitat-spokane.org/WomenBuild.