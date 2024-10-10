Knock Knock Knockin’ on Canada’s door: A plea for political sanity

Knockin’ on Canada’s door: A plea for political sanity

Guest Commentary by Beverly Gibb

Yes, I’m a fan of Guns N’ Roses. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is one of their finest songs. Somehow, with the upcoming election, it turned into “Knockin’ on Canada’s Door” in my head. In 2016, I thought strongly about the possibility of relocating to Canada. I knew if Trump won, it would be a disaster for the United States of America. Turns out, it nearly was. I even looked into the process of relocating to Canada.

Recently on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Colbert interviewed Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. What a lovely man and what a lovely country! My sister and I attended Expo ‘86 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The people were so friendly, nonjudgemental and welcoming.

Prior to that, I visited Nelson, British Columbia, and felt welcomed into this small town that was so cozy. When the power went out that night, a knock on our hotel door asked if we needed anything and assured us the power would return soon.

My visit to Victoria years later welcomed me to beautiful gardens, wonderful restaurants and the most incredible service.

Canada is a special country. One that we will not come close to achieving if we see a second term of Trump. Don’t get me started on J.D. Vance!

By the way, if DJT cannot finish a second term, for whatever reason, J.D. Vance will become president. If that happens, every person of color, disability, nationality, professional background, childless state … well you get the point, will be labeled a pet eater. He is incredibly more dangerous than Trump. Probably because he speaks in more coherent terms.

When the ‘knocking’ began

I believe my spiritual journey began around 2016. I was so stunned that a power greater than me (but not as great as the electoral college) could allow such a horrid individual to become president of the United States.

I came to believe that it was a test of my faith, a way to endure hardship that was not in my control. I weathered those four years. I weathered Jan. 6. I wrote to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6th to please stop the madness while not knowing how much danger he was in at the time.

In October 2020, I dropped off social media. I just couldn’t take it anymore even though my Facebook friends were liberal. I prayed to my higher power for Joe Biden to save our country. It seemed Biden was the only one who could dethrone Trump. Apparently the powers that be agreed.

But here I am, praying for Kamala Harris to prevail. God is a them, not a he or she. So ‘they/them’ need to save America, soon. Our country will not survive another Trump administration and certainly not a Vance administration.

While I love you Canada, I do not want to have to knock on your doors to let me in after November. So, I fervently pray to the powers that be, ‘They/Them’, please save the United States of America. For we are, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Please vote responsibly.

