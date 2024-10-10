fbpx
44.5 F
Spokane
Thursday, October 10, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryKnock Knock Knockin’ on Canada’s door: A plea for political sanity
Commentary

Knock Knock Knockin’ on Canada’s door: A plea for political sanity

By: Beverly Gibb

Date:

36

Related stories

Local News

Latter-day Saints rejoice: Future Coeur d’Alene Temple will bring ‘blessings’ and ease travel

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in north Idaho celebrated this week when the church announced plans for Coeur d'Alene to be among the chosen locations for 17 new temples worldwide.
National News

Evangelicals for Harris’ anti-Trump Billy Graham ad prompts threat of lawsuit

Uncover the surprising alliance of evangelicals for Harris. Learn how this unlikely coalition is challenging traditional political norms.
Commentary

Native-led movies and TV shows positively affect viewers, study shows

Explore the impact of Native-led shows like 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Rutherford Falls' on viewers. Discover the educational and transformative power of these shows.
Israel-Hamas War

Chabad of Spokane to host survivor & honor lives lost in Israel’s Oct. 7 attack

Join Chabad of Spokane for a memorial event on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. honoring the victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel. Limited seating available.
Local News

American Atheists will convene Spokane conference to fight Christian nationalism and white supremacy

A two-day conference titled 'Unite Against Hate: Resisting White Supremacy and Christian Nationalism in the Pacific Northwest' will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at the Central location of Spokane Public Library. It aims to equip people who live in the Inland Northwest to fight such hate.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Canadian flag / Photo by romantiche (DepositPhotos)

Knockin’ on Canada’s door: A plea for political sanity

Guest Commentary by Beverly Gibb

Yes, I’m a fan of Guns N’ Roses. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is one of their finest songs. Somehow, with the upcoming election, it turned into “Knockin’ on Canada’s Door” in my head. In 2016, I thought strongly about the possibility of relocating to Canada. I knew if Trump won, it would be a disaster for the United States of America. Turns out, it nearly was. I even looked into the process of relocating to Canada.

Recently on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Colbert interviewed Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. What a lovely man and what a lovely country! My sister and I attended Expo ‘86 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The people were so friendly, nonjudgemental and welcoming.

Prior to that, I visited Nelson, British Columbia, and felt welcomed into this small town that was so cozy. When the power went out that night, a knock on our hotel door asked if we needed anything and assured us the power would return soon.

My visit to Victoria years later welcomed me to beautiful gardens, wonderful restaurants and the most incredible service.

Canada is a special country. One that we will not come close to achieving if we see a second term of Trump. Don’t get me started on J.D. Vance!

By the way, if DJT cannot finish a second term, for whatever reason, J.D. Vance will become president. If that happens, every person of color, disability, nationality, professional background, childless state … well you get the point, will be labeled a pet eater. He is incredibly more dangerous than Trump. Probably because he speaks in more coherent terms.

When the ‘knocking’ began

I believe my spiritual journey began around 2016. I was so stunned that a power greater than me (but not as great as the electoral college) could allow such a horrid individual to become president of the United States.

I came to believe that it was a test of my faith, a way to endure hardship that was not in my control. I weathered those four years. I weathered Jan. 6. I wrote to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6th to please stop the madness while not knowing how much danger he was in at the time.

In October 2020, I dropped off social media. I just couldn’t take it anymore even though my Facebook friends were liberal. I prayed to my higher power for Joe Biden to save our country. It seemed Biden was the only one who could dethrone Trump. Apparently the powers that be agreed.

But here I am, praying for Kamala Harris to prevail. God is a them, not a he or she. So ‘they/them’ need to save America, soon. Our country will not survive another Trump administration and certainly not a Vance administration. 

While I love you Canada, I do not want to have to knock on your doors to let me in after November. So, I fervently pray to the powers that be, ‘They/Them’, please save the United States of America. For we are, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Please vote responsibly.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb is a retired mental health professional who has begun a spiritual exploration in recent years. She lives with her dog, Jack Whippet, who is exploring with her.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Evangelicals for Harris’ anti-Trump Billy Graham ad prompts threat of lawsuit
Next article
Latter-day Saints rejoice: Future Coeur d’Alene Temple will bring ‘blessings’ and ease travel
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x