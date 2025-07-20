59.4 F
Spokane
Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
HomeCommentaryHow a pandemic-era ritual turned my neighbors into family
Commentary

How a pandemic-era ritual turned my neighbors into family

By: Sarah Haug

Date:

Related stories

National News

With Pete Hegseth in the pews, a Christian nationalist church plant launches in DC

Christ Kirk DC is the latest example of Doug Wilson's growing sphere of nationalist influence among a cadre of conservatives.
Local News

UPDATE: Judge blocks WA law requiring priests to break confessional in child abuse cases

Catholic bishops in Washington are asking a federal court to block a new law requiring clergy to report child abuse, arguing it infringes on religious freedom and the sanctity of confession.
Local News

Religion News Roundup: July 18

Religion news roundup for Eastern Washington and North Idaho, July 18
Commentary

My city was one of hundreds expecting federal funds to help manage rising heat wave risk – then EPA terminated the grants

In June 2021, a deadly heat wave pushed temperatures to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in Spokane, Washington
Local News

Spokane Buddhist Temple hosts Obon Festival to honor ancestors with dance, culture

The Spokane Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival on July 20 highlights Japanese Buddhist traditions of honoring ancestors through dance, drumming, and cultural expression.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Graphic of neighbors/DepositPhoto

By Sarah Haug | FāVS News Columnist

In all the world religions, we are told that caring for others is like caring for ourselves. From Hinduism comes “Wish for others what you yourself long for”; Islam says, “None of you truly believes until he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself”; “Love thy neighbor as thyself” is found in Leviticus and confirmed by Jesus. In the Baha’i Faith we learn, “Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself.”

In May of 2020, as so many of us were suddenly feeling alone and isolated, we began gathering in our neighborhood at six in the evening to say hello to each other. Other neighborhoods in other parts of the world were doing the same. 

It seemed such a good idea our local paper sent a reporter. I was happy simply to step outside my door and speak to anyone who wasn’t my husband or son (love them dearly, as I do!). It felt like a moment where we could be part of a united planet — united in our suffering, but also in our joy.

Time with Neighbors

Initially, we intended the gathering to be a two minute commitment. But as we talked, those two minutes turned into 10 … and then 20. We started out standing in the street, but when one of our elderly participants found standing for that long difficult, we moved to his driveway. We brought chairs and cushions. We stayed longer. Twenty minutes became 40.

At some point, we started a group text so we could keep track of one another. On the anniversary of my mother’s death, our family took an RV trip to scatter her ashes. We texted our neighbors that we missed them. They texted back:

“Don’t worry about anything.” 

“I mowed your lawn.”

“We got your mail.”

In the fall, it grew colder. And darker. Two of our number realized they needed to move across the state to be closer to their children. Another bought a portable fire pit so we could keep meeting. We roasted marshmallows, joking that the sticks we were using were three feet long so they kept us six feet apart. We shoveled snow to make room for chairs.

Though we stopped meeting every day years ago, we didn’t stop needing each other. Instead, we now have a weekly potluck, scheduled by the same text string we started five years ago. 

The Baha’i Faith tells us “Be worthy of the trust of thy neighbor, and look upon him with a bright and friendly face.”

The meetings maintained our sanity in the height of the pandemic. Now neighbors have turned into friends. We meet because we want to. And we’re still texting:

“Can you make it tonight?” 

“I can stop by for a bit.”

“We’ll bring the marshmallows.”

donatestory

Sarah Haug
Sarah Haughttps://www.sarahwoodbury.com/
Although an anthropologist by training, Sarah homeschooled her four children for 20 years before beginning work as a writer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for over 30 years and split their time between their home in Pendleton, Oregon, and Caernarfon, Wales. Sarah's columns on the Baha'i Faith represent her own views and not any official position.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
With Pete Hegseth in the pews, a Christian nationalist church plant launches in DC
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x