Free screening of ‘The Passing On’ and live Q&A with director at Emmaus Church in Spokane

News brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

Filmmaker John Harrison will be hosting a free screening of the award-winning documentary film, “The Passing On.” The film follows James Bryant, former national embalmer of the year, as he strives to keep the traditions of Black funeral homes alive.

The screening will be held at 7 p.m., on Saturday, at Emmaus Church, 1317 E. 12th Ave., in Spokane.

“The film is a slow, meditative and intimate work of art that sensitively and deftly navigates some pretty deep waters,” Harrison said.

Director of “The Passing On,” Nathan Clarke, will be in attendance via zoom for a Q&A following the screening of the film.

“Clarke is a sensitive and compassionate filmmaker,” Harrison said. “His artistry and thoughtfulness continue to inspire me today.”

Harrison worked with Clarke for many years, establishing a close working relationship and meaningful friendship, Harrison said.

Following the viewing of the film, which is one hour and 10 minutes, and the Q&A with Clarke, audience members will have the opportunity to discuss and reflect on the film with one another.

“I am honored to have an opportunity to share this beautiful film and witness the conversations and connections it inspires, with the audience here in Spokane,” said Harrison.

Those interested may register for the event here.