FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 17

News Story by FāVS News Staff

The case against Alexander Mercurio, is postponed for a year due to its complexity, KXLY reports. Initially set for May 28th, the trial was rescheduled to May 5, 2025, by a federal judge who deemed the case too intricate for timely preparation. Mercurio, 18, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in April is accused of attempting to aid ISIS and planning church attacks in Coeur d’Alene. Mercurio remains in custody at Kootenai County Jail without bond eligibility.

‘Music of the Liturgical Year‘

In honor of Expo ‘74 50th Celebration the “Music of the Liturgical Year” concert will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. Throughout the year the Cathedral Choir and Schola Cantorum Instrumentalists perform during the 11 a.m. Mass. The concert will feature their most beloved pieces from this past year The concert is open to all, and free of charge. Donations will support the Cathedral’s St. Cecilia Pipe Organ Fund.

‘Choosing Harmony‘

A series of talks titled “Choosing Harmony” will be given by four nuns from Sravasti Abbey in Newport throughout the month of June. The talks will be held on Mondays from June 3 through June 24 from 6:30-8 p.m at the Create Art Center, 900 4th St. in Newport. Venerables Thubten Kunga, Dekyi, Rinchen and Monlam will share meditation and thought-training practices aimed at increasing kindness, compassion and the ability to stay calm and connected with others during difficult interactions. Each session includes guided meditation, a talk, Q&A and group discussion.

In today’s divisive times, the Abbey monastics said in a press release that they hope to provide tools for cultivating more harmony. The talks are free and open to all, no meditation background is required. More information at SravastiAbbey.org.

New affordable housing project

Spokane is poised to see a $10 million affordable housing project, led by Thrive International and supported by the Spokane Public Library. The 48-unit complex at 6980 N. Nevada St. will provide housing for refugees and the general public, with half of the units reserved for refugees.

Funding, secured without tax dollars, involves private investors and a unique land arrangement with the library. Thrive will offer support services for refugees alongside housing. The project integrates public library space, enhancing community access to services. This marks Thrive’s second venture into refugee housing in Spokane, building on the success of their Thrive Center at the former Quality Inn, 10 E. Fourth Ave. The project aims to be completed by 2025.

‘Backpacks for Kids’

nomnom Convenience Store is partnering with The Salvation Army Spokane for the 15th straight year on the “Backpacks for Kids” program. The initiative provides 4,000 local students from kindergarten through 12th grade with free backpacks and school supplies.

Through June 30, nomnom is collecting donations at its convenience store locations. Customers can contribute at checkout or by signing up on in-store flyers, receiving a free 20 oz. soda or coffee as a thank you. Over the past 14 years, nomnom has raised $600,000 for “Backpacks for Kids.”

Spokane homeless shelter system audit

An audit of Spokane’s homeless shelter system recommends shifting from one large shelter to smaller, scattered sites. Mayor Lisa Brown’s transition committees led the effort, aiming for a cost-effective, relationship-based system. Scattered sites, tested successfully in a winter pilot program in volunteer churches. Jewels Helping Hands ran these programs, will replace the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). State funding will aid the transition. Other recommendations include piloting a navigation center, hiring an organization for outreach and addressing system gaps. A presentation detailing the full audit will be presented during Monday’s City Council Urban Experience Committee meeting at 1:15 p.m.

FāVS Pizza & Panel event on the Palouse

Don’t forget to join us in the Palouse for our second FāVS News Pizza & Panel Saturday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Tensions and Intersections Between Religious Faith and Free Thought.” Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to speakers and break into smaller groups for their own conversations. The talk will be available in person at 1912 Center, Arts Workshop Room in Moscow, Idaho, and on Zoom.