Join the Conversation: FāVS Event Tackles Faith & Free Thinking

Join FāVS News for its second Pizza & Panel event on May 18, this time on the Palouse! A Zoom option is available for this living outside the area.

The topic for this roundtable discussion will be “The Tensions and Intersections Between Religious Faith and Free Thought,” drawing from Walter Hesford‘s column, “Can a Christian be a Free Thinker?“

The event will be May 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E 3rd St. in Moscow in the arts Workshop room. It will be moderated by FāVS Board Member Becky Tallent.

Leading the discussion will be Hesford and Trish Hartzell from the Palouse Free Thinkers. After their short talks on the topic, attendees will break into small round table groups for more discussion.

Free pizza will be provided.