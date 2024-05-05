fbpx
Join the Conversation: FāVS Event Tackles Faith & Free Thinking

By: Tracy Simmons

Related stories

Commentary

The Fight Against Clergy Sex Abuse Also Involves ‘Missionary Kids’

The director of SNAP, a support group for abuse survivors, reflects on the diverse experiences of victims and the emerging crisis in unregulated Christian boarding schools. From missionary kids to those abused at institutions like Agape Boarding School, the narrative highlights the urgent need for oversight and protection in such facilities, paralleling the ongoing struggle for accountability in the broader context of abuse within religious institutions.
Local News

Local Religious Groups Partake in Expo ‘74’s 50th Anniversary

Spokane is gearing up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Expo '74 world's fair with a series of celebratory events kicking off Saturday. Many community organizations, including faith groups, are taking part in the festivities.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 3

Shine 104.9 will host a worship service before Bloomsday begins while pro-Palestinian protesters plan to Stand with Palestine at two locations during the run; in addition, a new Christian-owned coffee shop opens downtown, pastor Gene Jacobs' funeral service is scheduled and more is found this week’s FāVS News Roundup.
Local News

Mayor Brown Commits to ‘HEART Fund’ for Affordable Housing in Spokane

At a Housing Assembly in Spokane, community leaders urged Mayor Lisa Brown to commit to using the city's 1590 affordable housing levy funds transparently and equitably as originally intended. After years of the funds being diverted, the HEART team successfully advocated to protect the $11 million for its purpose of increasing affordable housing. Speakers highlighted the toll of housing instability on students and detailed harsh realities facing Spokane's homeless population residing in shelters.
Local News

From Phone Book to Leadership: Liz Moore’s Journey with Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane

The phone book led Liz Moore to the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane decades ago when she was a teenager, and she’s now celebrating her 15th year as the executive director of the community organization.

Join FāVS News for its second Pizza & Panel event on May 18, this time on the Palouse! A Zoom option is available for this living outside the area.

The topic for this roundtable discussion will be “The Tensions and Intersections Between Religious Faith and Free Thought,” drawing from Walter Hesford‘s column, “Can a Christian be a Free Thinker?

The event will be May 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E 3rd St. in Moscow in the arts Workshop room. It will be moderated by FāVS Board Member Becky Tallent.

Leading the discussion will be Hesford and Trish Hartzell from the Palouse Free Thinkers. After their short talks on the topic, attendees will break into small round table groups for more discussion.

Free pizza will be provided.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

