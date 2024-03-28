Exploring the Richness of Holy Week: 2024 Spokane Area Easter Services and Events
News Story by FāVS Staff
“He is risen!” “Truly he is risen!” These ancient proclamations will echo through churches across the region on Resurrection Sunday, or Easter. Regardless of denomination – Pentecostal, Catholic, Lutheran, or United Church of Christ – each congregation will celebrate Jesus’ resurrection uniquely.
Sunrise services, opportunities to “Nail Their Pain to the Cross” on Good Friday with sanctuaries open all day, candlelight vigils, communion services, and family Easter egg hunts following worship are among the diverse traditions marking the pivotal event in Christianity.
Please note the local Eastern Orthodox churches will celebrate Easter Holy Week starting with Palm Sunday on April 28 and ending with their “Great and Holy Pascha” on May 5. They use the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian.
If you don’t see your church listed below and would like to have it added, please send your service times to Cassy Benefield at [email protected].
Assemblies of God
23129 E. Mission Ave.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
1316 N. Lincoln St.
- Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. (Egg hunt, games, inflatables and more)
Bible Church
440 W. Cora Ave.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
13521 N. Mill Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.
958 E. 29th Ave.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale
- Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Catholic
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
1115 W. Riverside Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Service, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday Stabat Mater Service, 3 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Service, 4 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.
3327 S. Perry
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.
219 E. Rockwood Blvd.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
330 E. Boone Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.
St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory
St. Anthony’s – 2320 Cedar St. / St. Joseph’s -1503 W. Dean Ave.
- Holy Thursday, English-5 p.m. (Anthony’s) / Spanish-6 p.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-7 p.m. (Anthony’s)
- Good Friday, English-3 p.m. (Anthony’s) / Spanish-6 p.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-7 p.m. (Anthony’s)
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, English (Anthony’s) and Spanish (Joseph’s)-8:15 p.m. / Vietnamese-10 p.m. (Anthony’s)
- Easter Sunday, English 9:30 a.m. (Anthony’s & Joseph’s) / Spanish-11 a.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-11:30 a.m. (Anthony’s)
428 W. 19th Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.
- Good Friday Service, 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
4515 N. Alberta St.
- Holy Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1104 W. Heroy Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
503 N. Walnut Rd.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory
1503 W. Dean Ave.
- Holy Thursday, Spanish-6 p.m.
- Good Friday, Spanish-6 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, Spanish-8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, English-9:30 a.m. / Spanish-11 a.m.
304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m.
3520 East 18th Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
505 W. Saint Thomas More Way
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Charismatic
8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
10511 W. Aero Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Church of Christ
5601 N. Jefferson St.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
4718 N Ash St.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Church of God
3122 W. Lincoln Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Episcopal
Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
2404 N. Howard St.
- Maundy Thursday Service, 12:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Service and Stations of the Cross, 12 p.m.
- Preparation and Quiet Saturday, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Service followed by Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m.
7315 N. Wall St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
- Marshallese Sunday Service, 2 p.m.
127 E. 12th Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Liturgy, 10 a.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
5720 S. Perry St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Service, 5 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Foursquare
1202 N. Government Way
- Saturday Easter Service, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
8303 N. Division St.
- Good Friday, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
3001 N. Pines Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)
- Good Friday, 7 a.m.
- Summit Kids Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, 3 p.m.
- Easter Saturday Service, 4 & 6 pm.
- Easter Sunday Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Live Stream Available)
U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Lutheran
13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday Service, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Worship Service, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m.
314 S. Spruce Street
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship (Zoom option available), 9:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Service, 10:15 a.m. (Salem Lutheran Church)
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
4320 S. Conklin St.
- Holy Thursday Service, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Resurrection Service, 6 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
512 S. Bernard St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce St.)
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.
2733 W. Northwest Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Service, 9 a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.
3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday and Seder Meal, 6 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Services, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.
1428 W. Broadway Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce Street)
- Good Friday, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce Street)
- Paschal Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:15 a.m.
9704 N. Division St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
316 E. 24th Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Methodist
Audubon Park United Methodist Church
3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. (Covenant UMC)
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Covenant United Methodist Church
15515 N. Gleneden
- Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m. (Audubon Park UMC)
- Good Friday, 7 p.m. (at Covenant)
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
3601 E. 65th Ave.
- Good Friday Commemorating Christ’s Crucifixion, Noon
- Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. (Outdoor Gazebo)
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.
Timberview Church (Free Methodist)
15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Nazarene
Spokane First Church of the Nazarene
9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:45 p.m.
Non-denominational
511 W. Hastings
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.
16409 E. Broadway
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead
- Good Friday Service, 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
11102 N. Forker Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
- Light Brunch between services, 9-10 a.m.
2000 N. Standard Street
- Good Friday Service, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.
- Easter Fellowship Breakfast, 8 a.m.
- Easter Service, 10:30 a.m.
6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
518 W. 3rd Ave.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Online Campus)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (North Campus)
15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Online Campus)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (North Campus)
828 W Spofford Ave.
- Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6-8 p.m.
- Ressurection Sunday, 9-11 a.m.
2934 E. 27th Ave.
- Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.
- Easter Saturday Worship, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
2131 Woodside Ave.
- Easter Saturday Service, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley
- Thursday Egg Hunt, 6 p.m.
- Thursday Easter Worship, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday Egg Hunt, 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Worship, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday Egg Hunt, 2 p.m.
- Sunday Easter Worship, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Open Bible
11911 N. Division St.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Scramble between services)
Eastern Orthodox (Celebrate Easter May 5 based on Julian calendar)
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1703 N. Washington St.
- Holy Friday (5/3) Royal Hours, 9 a.m.
- Holy Friday (5/3) Vespers of the Un-nailing, 3 p.m.
- Holy Friday (5/3) Lamentations, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday (5/4) Vesperal Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.
- Holy Saturday (5/4) Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, 11 pm.
- Great and Holy Pascha (5/5) Matins and Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, 12 a.m.
- Great and Holy Pascha (5/5) Agape Vespers, 11:30 a.m.
St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church
1325 E. Queen Ave.
- Sunday Pascha Deaconal Pre-Sanctified Mass (5/5), 10-11:30 a.m.
Presbyterian
Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church
806 W. Knox Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
318 S. Cedar
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:30 a.m. (Manito Park)
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. (sanctuary) & 10 a.m. (online and sanctuary)
Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church
4102 S. Crestline St.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
3223 N. Marguerite Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 7 a.m. (Arbor Crest Winery)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
6721 N. Monroe St.
- Maundy Thursday Potluck, 6 p.m.
- Good Friday Meditation, 5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Opportunity Presbyterian Church
202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, 3 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
5508 North Alberta St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
312 West Hawthorne Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m. / Sunday school available at 10 a.m. service only
Salvation Army
1765 W. Golf Course Rd.
- Good Friday: Nail Your Pain to the Cross, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Easter Resurrection Sunday Service, 10 a.m.
United Church of Christ
Community Congregational United Church of Christ (Pullman, WA)
525 NE Campus St., Pullman, WA
- Maundy Thursday–“The Passion Story,” 6:45 p.m.
- Easter Sunday–“The Power of the Resurrection,” 10:30 a.m.
Veradale United Church of Christ
611 North Progress Rd.
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:15 a.m. (Outside the church, weather permitting with a fire)
- Easter Sunday–All Family Service followed by Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m.
Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ
411 S. Washington St.
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.