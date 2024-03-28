Exploring the Richness of Holy Week: 2024 Spokane Area Easter Services and Events

News Story by FāVS Staff

“He is risen!” “Truly he is risen!” These ancient proclamations will echo through churches across the region on Resurrection Sunday, or Easter. Regardless of denomination – Pentecostal, Catholic, Lutheran, or United Church of Christ – each congregation will celebrate Jesus’ resurrection uniquely.

Sunrise services, opportunities to “Nail Their Pain to the Cross” on Good Friday with sanctuaries open all day, candlelight vigils, communion services, and family Easter egg hunts following worship are among the diverse traditions marking the pivotal event in Christianity.

Please note the local Eastern Orthodox churches will celebrate Easter Holy Week starting with Palm Sunday on April 28 and ending with their “Great and Holy Pascha” on May 5. They use the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian.

If you don’t see your church listed below and would like to have it added, please send your service times to Cassy Benefield at [email protected].

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church

23129 E. Mission Ave.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

True Hope Church

1316 N. Lincoln St.

Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Valley Assembly

15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. (Egg hunt, games, inflatables and more)

Bible Church

Faith Bible Church

440 W. Cora Ave.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Northview Bible Church

13521 N. Mill Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

South Hill Bible Church

958 E. 29th Ave.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Valley Bible Church

3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale

Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes

1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday Service, 12 p.m.

Good Friday Stabat Mater Service, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Service, 4 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Fatima

3327 S. Perry

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.

Sacred Heart Parish

219 E. Rockwood Blvd.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

330 E. Boone Ave.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory

St. Anthony’s – 2320 Cedar St. / St. Joseph’s -1503 W. Dean Ave.

Holy Thursday, English-5 p.m. (Anthony’s) / Spanish-6 p.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-7 p.m. (Anthony’s)

Good Friday, English-3 p.m. (Anthony’s) / Spanish-6 p.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-7 p.m. (Anthony’s)

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, English (Anthony’s) and Spanish (Joseph’s)-8:15 p.m. / Vietnamese-10 p.m. (Anthony’s)

Easter Sunday, English 9:30 a.m. (Anthony’s & Joseph’s) / Spanish-11 a.m. (Joseph’s) / Vietnamese-11:30 a.m. (Anthony’s)

St. Augustine Parish

428 W. 19th Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.

Good Friday Service, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

St. Charles Parish

4515 N. Alberta St.

Holy Thursday, 8 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

1104 W. Heroy Ave.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church

503 N. Walnut Rd.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory

1503 W. Dean Ave.

Holy Thursday, Spanish-6 p.m.

Good Friday, Spanish-6 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, Spanish-8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, English-9:30 a.m. / Spanish-11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

St. Paschal Catholic Church

2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

3520 East 18th Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

505 W. Saint Thomas More Way

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Charismatic

Spokane Christian Center

8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Victory Faith

Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Westside Church

10511 W. Aero Rd.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

Church of Christ

Northside Church of Christ

5601 N. Jefferson St.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Sunrise Church of Christ

4718 N Ash St.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Church of God

New Horizons Community Church

3122 W. Lincoln Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

2404 N. Howard St.

Maundy Thursday Service, 12:30 p.m.

Good Friday Service and Stations of the Cross, 12 p.m.

Preparation and Quiet Saturday, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service followed by Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church

7315 N. Wall St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Marshallese Sunday Service, 2 p.m.

St. John’s Cathedral

127 E. 12th Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

5720 S. Perry St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Service, 5 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Foursquare

Life Center

1202 N. Government Way

Saturday Easter Service, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Life Center North Church

8303 N. Division St.

Good Friday, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Mission Church

3001 N. Pines Rd.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Summit Spokane

Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)

Good Friday, 7 a.m.

Summit Kids Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, 3 p.m.

Easter Saturday Service, 4 & 6 pm.

Easter Sunday Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Live Stream Available)

Summit Spokane

U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Lutheran

Advent Lutheran Church

13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday Service, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday Worship Service, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m.

All Saints Lutheran Church

314 S. Spruce Street

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday Worship (Zoom option available), 9:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service, 10:15 a.m. (Salem Lutheran Church)

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

4320 S. Conklin St.

Holy Thursday Service, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Resurrection Service, 6 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Central Lutheran Church

512 S. Bernard St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce St.)

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church

2733 W. Northwest Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Service, 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday and Seder Meal, 6 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church

1428 W. Broadway Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce Street)

Good Friday, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce Street)

Paschal Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:15 a.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church

9704 N. Division St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

316 E. 24th Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church

3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. (Covenant UMC)

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Covenant United Methodist Church

15515 N. Gleneden

Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m. (Audubon Park UMC)

Good Friday, 7 p.m. (at Covenant)

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Moran United Methodist Church

3601 E. 65th Ave.

Good Friday Commemorating Christ’s Crucifixion, Noon

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. (Outdoor Gazebo)

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.

Timberview Church (Free Methodist)

15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene

9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:45 p.m.

Non-denominational

Calvary Chapel Spokane

511 W. Hastings

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley

16409 E. Broadway

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Crossover Church

16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead

Good Friday Service, 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Foothills Community Church

11102 N. Forker Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Worship, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Light Brunch between services, 9-10 a.m.

Fourth Memorial Church

2000 N. Standard Street

Good Friday Service, 6-7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.

Easter Fellowship Breakfast, 8 a.m.

Easter Service, 10:30 a.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church

6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

New Community

518 W. 3rd Ave.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

ONE* North

6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Online Campus)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (North Campus)

ONE* Valley

15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Online Campus)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (North Campus)

Soma Spokane

828 W Spofford Ave.

Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6-8 p.m.

Ressurection Sunday, 9-11 a.m.

Southside Christian Church

2934 E. 27th Ave.

Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Saturday Worship, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sozo Church

2131 Woodside Ave.

Easter Saturday Service, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Valley Real Life

1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley

Thursday Egg Hunt, 6 p.m.

Thursday Easter Worship, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Egg Hunt, 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Saturday Easter Worship, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Egg Hunt, 2 p.m.

Sunday Easter Worship, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Open Bible

Turning Point Church

11911 N. Division St.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Scramble between services)

Eastern Orthodox (Celebrate Easter May 5 based on Julian calendar)

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

1703 N. Washington St.

Holy Friday (5/3) Royal Hours, 9 a.m.

Holy Friday (5/3) Vespers of the Un-nailing, 3 p.m.

Holy Friday (5/3) Lamentations, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday (5/4) Vesperal Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Holy Saturday (5/4) Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, 11 pm.

Great and Holy Pascha (5/5) Matins and Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, 12 a.m.

Great and Holy Pascha (5/5) Agape Vespers, 11:30 a.m.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church

1325 E. Queen Ave.

Sunday Pascha Deaconal Pre-Sanctified Mass (5/5), 10-11:30 a.m.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church

806 W. Knox Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

318 S. Cedar

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:30 a.m. (Manito Park)

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. (sanctuary) & 10 a.m. (online and sanctuary)

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church

4102 S. Crestline St.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church

3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 7 a.m. (Arbor Crest Winery)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Northwood Presbyterian Church

6721 N. Monroe St.

Maundy Thursday Potluck, 6 p.m.

Good Friday Meditation, 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church

202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Shadle Presbyterian Church

5508 North Alberta St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

Whitworth Presbyterian Church

312 West Hawthorne Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m. / Sunday school available at 10 a.m. service only

Salvation Army

Kroc Center Coeur d’Alene

1765 W. Golf Course Rd.

Good Friday: Nail Your Pain to the Cross, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Easter Resurrection Sunday Service, 10 a.m.

United Church of Christ

Community Congregational United Church of Christ (Pullman, WA)

525 NE Campus St., Pullman, WA

Maundy Thursday–“The Passion Story,” 6:45 p.m.

Easter Sunday–“The Power of the Resurrection,” 10:30 a.m.

Veradale United Church of Christ

611 North Progress Rd.

Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:15 a.m. (Outside the church, weather permitting with a fire)

Easter Sunday–All Family Service followed by Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m.

Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ

411 S. Washington St.