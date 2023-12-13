fbpx
30.5 F
Spokane
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
HomeCommentaryChristmas Is Political
Commentary

Christmas Is Political

By: Walter Hesford

Date:

43

Related stories

Commentary

Celebrating Yule: The Pagan Holiday Marking the Return of Light

Yule will be celebrated by Wiccans and many other Pagans in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice. For Pagans, the shortest day of the year marks the end of the descent into darkness and the beginning of the return of the light.
Commentary

War, always with Us, Just Gets Worse

War shapes our lives, sometimes encouraging violence, verbal and physical. Outside war zones, ordinary citizens find ourselves drawn into taking sides. How can we create a better future for our children, ourselves, even for those we don’t know?
Ask

Ask an Evangelical: Who or What do Evangelicals Believe God Is?

Who or what do evangelicals believe God is? Is God for them an image of a human man but not a woman? Do evangelicals believe in scientific evolution or do they believe each and every species was individually created?
Commentary

Be Alert. Vigilance Is Needed.

How can we stay vigilant and actively engaged? Vigilance must begin inside our spirits. Courageous self-examination of our motives, but also of our deeper strengths, is called for.
Commentary

The Beatitudes: A Dividing Point Among Christians 

In my social media feeds lately, there have been some Christian ministers telling the same story: Parishioners are complaining or upset over sermons. What are the sermons? Many are ones involving the Beatitudes.
Joseph, Mary and Baby Jesus journey to Egypt on stained glass. Located at Capilla de Belem Belen Church in Oaxaca, Mexico. / Photo by billperry (DepositPhotos)

Christmas Is Political

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

The festival of Christmas is, like most human events, political.

This is not a bad thing, though people sometimes call something “political” to demean or denounce what makes them uncomfortable. For example, after almost every gun shooting, those who raise the need for tighter gun laws are told not to get political as this is a time for grief and prayers. But it is highly appropriate to express concern for the body politic when once again a grievous wound has been inflicted on this body.

When I assert that Christmas is political I’m not complaining that we’ve lost sight of “the reason for the season.” The reason that the birth of Jesus is celebrated near the winter solstice comes from pre-Christian pagan religions.

Nor am I worried when commercials shout “Happy Holidays” rather than “Merry Christmas” in order to be more inclusive in their marketing. Since consumer capitalism is our dominant religion, businesses can’t be blamed for practicing it (though I wish we consumers wouldn’t practice it so much).

What I am concerned about is that Christians who consider Christmas a religious festival may not remember how politically radical the commemoration of Jesus’s birthday was from its inception.

According to the Gospel of Luke, Jesus promises to be politically radical even while still in the womb. When the lowly, young, unmarried Mary learns that she is carrying the baby who will become the Messiah, Luke presents her as singing, “He [the Lord] has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty” (Luke 1:52-53, NRSV).

Jesus Is Not the Militant Messiah

While the baby in her womb will not become the kind of militant Messiah some in Israel were hoping for, he would challenge the power structure so courageously that it led to his crucifixion.

The political context of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem is made clear in Luke’s oft-read rendering: “And it came to pass in those days that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed” (Luke 2:1, KJV). Is this good news for those living within the Roman Empire? I doubt it.

John Merritt points out in “What Does ‘Evangelical’ Mean?” it was customary in the Roman Empire to announce the “good news” — the gospel — of the Emperor’s military victories, appearances and imperial rule.

‘The Kingdom Is at Hand’

The appropriation of the term “gospel” by Mark, by other gospel writers such as Luke and by Jesus, himself, is a radical counter-announcement. The good news is not that Roman imperial rule is at hand but that “the Kingdom of God is at hand.”

Jesus preached and embodied this gospel at the outset of his ministry (Mark 1:14-15) and continued throughout his ministry to call on us to share our food, care for the most needy and forgive debts so that the poor would be blessed in the Kingdom and the covenant community saved.

Judging by Luke’s Book of Acts, early Christians tried to follow the egalitarian, covenant principles of this Kingdom (v. 4:32) and so ran up against Roman imperial principles. Unfortunately in 313 CE, Emperor Constantine made Christianity the official religion of the Empire. Then, as now, the marriage of church and state corrupts Christianity and undermines its radical Christian mission.

To restore our mission, Christians this Christmas might consider reasserting its counter-cultural role by promoting and practicing politics that consider the welfare of all.

This could lead to a truly Merry Christmas some day.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford, born and educated in New England, gradually made his way West. For many years he was a professor of English at the University of Idaho, save for stints teaching in China and France. At Idaho, he taught American Literature, World Literature and the Bible as Literature. He currently coordinates an interfaith discussion group and is a member of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow. He and his wife Elinor enjoy visiting with family and friends and hunting for wild flowers.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Celebrating Yule: The Pagan Holiday Marking the Return of Light
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x