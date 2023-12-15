Treasures in Heaven

You Can’t Take It with You

Commentary by Andy Pope | FāVS News

I often write about how people experiencing homelessness are stigmatized in our society. I have also identified myself as a Christian. But the identity of a Christian is also spoiled by stigmatic perception in our society. Therefore, I think it’s about time I did my part to diffuse a few of these stereotypes.

To be honest, I almost fear telling others I’m a Christian. I fear the expected assaults: that because I am a Christian, I am therefore a sexist and a homophobe, if not a racist. But despite my natural defensiveness in these matters, I cannot reasonably deny that sexism and racism are evident in Scripture. These “isms” are evident — and their opposites are also evident. The Bible actually displays a wide panorama of roles assigned to race and gender, if one absorbs it in its fullness.



But one “ism” that is not found in the Bible is classism. If anything, the exact opposite is the case. Scripture continually warns us against showing preference to the wealthy. (James 2:2-4) Yet the less-heralded “ism” known as classism runs rampant throughout American Christianity. Nowhere is its presence more glaring than in the so-called Prosperity Gospel.

What Is the Prosperity Gospel?

The Prosperity Gospel, in short, is a particularly inviting deception that equates spiritual blessings with material success. Of course it is entirely conceivable that once a person decides to live according to spiritual wisdom rather than careless foolishness, one might find oneself advancing in material gain.

For example, if someone had been blowing all their money on drugs, hookers and other forms of escape, they would naturally notice a pleasant increase in their financial status once such expenses have ceased. The Proverbs of Solomon are all about that distinction. However, we find such wisdom in many sources other than the Bible. And I, for one, would submit that most of the Proverbs are simply common sense. Of course it is wise to be prudent with finances.

Besides, it is also quite plausible that a person can be extremely happy living a minimalistic lifestyle with very few possessions. In fact, in Matthew 19 and Mark 10, we read of a young man who had “great possessions.” When advised he should give up all he owned in order to inherit eternal life, this man left the presence of the Lord in sorrow. Does such denial of worldly goods equate spiritual blessing with prosperity? Obviously, the opposite is the case.

Bible Warns the Wealthy, but not the Poor

Consider also these famous Scriptures: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:24) “The love of money is the root of all evil.” (1 Timothy 6:10). And without quoting every word, passages such as James 5:1-11 and Luke 16:19-31 hurl severe warnings in the direction of the wealthy.

But where in the Bible are such warnings thrown in the direction of the poor? As I wrote in my last column, pretty much nowhere.

A proponent of the Prosperity Gospel will almost always cite Jeremiah 29:11 from the New International Version of the Bible — a version noted for its conservative evangelical slant.

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11, NIV

Although it is true that the word “prosper” figures in this translation, a quick scan of several other popular translations will reveal nothing of the kind. In the English Standard Version, for example, the phrase “plans to prosper you” reads “plans for welfare.” This is a translation that, like its predecessor the Revised Standard, is more associated with Reformed Christianity. And again, despite popular misconception, Reformed Christianity has absolutely nothing to do with modern-day conservative politics.

Treasures in Heaven

Note the differences in implication. “Welfare” and “prosperity” don’t exactly strike a synonymous ring in our modern ears. Moreover, the same phrase in the time-honored King James reads “thoughts of peace.” While the different shades of meaning are sociologically intriguing, one thing is clear. The single verse Jeremiah 29:11 is hardly a valid rationale for a deception as extreme as the Prosperity Gospel.

In the Bible, once again, where exactly are material acquisitions equated with the kind of provision that brings real fulfillment, inner peace, personal happiness, and eternal security? Nowhere, really. The only time when material gain is cited as a blessing from God is in a context where the greater blessing would be the evidence of God’s love; for example, the last chapter of the Book of Job. And love, according to 1 Corinthians 13, abides forever.

Material blessings vanish at the grave.

In conclusion, I would contend that we who are spiritual ought to set our affections on the things that are above and beyond our material disposition (Colossians 3:2), rather than on the passing pleasures and comforts of this world. The expression, “you can’t take it with you,” ought not to have been coined in vain.

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be as well.” — Matthew 6:19-21

