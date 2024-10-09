Chabad of Spokane to host survivor & honor lives lost in Israel’s Oct. 7 attack

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Chabad of Spokane will host a memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m. to “never forget” those killed in the Hamas attacks a year ago in Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack into Israel — first at a music festival — and killed about 1,200, mostly citizens, and kidnapped about 240 citizens and soldiers. This incident started the current conflict happening in the Middle East.

Nova massacre survivor and DJ Avi Medina, 28, will share his story of survival and how he saved the lives of many of his friends.

This event has limited seating, so RSVPs are recommended here. The maximum amount of people Chabad can host is 60, and it’s first come first serve.

Chabad of Spokane will host the memorial at 4116 E. 37th Ave. The suggested donation for the memorial is $25.