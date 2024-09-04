Whitworth to honor PACCAR’s Mark Pigott and Professor Jonathan Moo at Fall Convocation

News brief by FāVS Staff

Whitworth University will honor two notable individuals during the Fall Convocation Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., in Cowles Auditorium.

PACCAR Executive Chairman Mark Pigott / Courtesy Photo

PACCAR Executive Chairman Mark Pigott will receive an honorary doctorate for his contributions to society through philanthropy, humanitarianism or other means.

Pigott has worked at PACCAR for more than 40 years. He is the fourth generation of his family to lead PACCAR, a $35 billion company based in Washington. The company leads global technology in the design and manufacturing of trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Whitworth students, faculty and staff have benefited from PACCAR’s donations and Pigott’s personal generosity for three decades.

Pigott’s personal contributions include updated sound and lighting capabilities for Whitworth’s theatre program and underwater equipment linking Whitworth coaches with their swimmers.

Jonathan Moo, Whitworth professor of New Testament & environmental studies / Courtesy Photo

The second individual to be honored will be Jonathan Moo, professor of New Testament and environmental studies. He will be installed as the university’s third Bruner-Welch Endowed Chair in Theology.

The name of the position honors Dale Bruner, one of Whitworth’s most influential theology professors. It is also named for the late William J. Welch, a longtime elder in the Presbyterian Church, and his former wife, Peggy Layman Welch.

Moo began teaching at Whitworth in 2010 and held the university’s Edward B. Lindaman Endowed Chair from 2019-23.

An internationally sought-after speaker and author, Moo is also a popular teacher and mentor of Whitworth students. He has received the university’s Innovative Teaching Award and has been named a Most Influential Professor in three of the last six years.

The event will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/live/zJVXg6mlRII for those unable to attend.