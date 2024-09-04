fbpx
72.7 F
Spokane
Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryPigeonholed: On the dangers of gossip
Commentary

Pigeonholed: On the dangers of gossip

By: Andy Pope

Date:

47

Related stories

Local News

Whitworth to honor PACCAR’s Mark Pigott and Professor Jonathan Moo at Fall Convocation

Join us at Whitworth University's Fall Convocation to honor remarkable individuals. Learn about their contributions and impact on society.
Local News

Bridging generations: Whitworth and Rockwood unite for lifelong learning and friendship

Discover the unique partnership between Whitworth University and Rockwood Retirement in Spokane that is creating intergenerational connections.
Commentary

The solution to homelessness is housing

Unveiling the legal battle for homeless individuals' rights. Learn about the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and the fight for justice.
Local News

Idaho for All combats racism ‘boldly for good’

Learn about Idaho for All, a coalition of North Idaho women who are fighting against racism and promoting inclusivity in their community.
Commentary

Conservatives and liberals live in the same skin

Understand the significance of fresh wineskins in politics. Explore the analogy of old and new wine in relation to conservative and liberal views.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Pigeonholed: On the dangers of gossip

Guest Commentary by Andy Pope

Say there were two groups of people, each meeting similar social needs for a certain individual.

In the first group, it was found that the people accepted each other’s’ quirks and peccadilloes very readily. They were extremely tolerant of each other, and always smiling toward them.

But they had a habit of gossiping about these people behind their backs. Whenever the person was not around, they would talk with each other about that person’s quirks, and chuckle. After all, these were the character defects they were so successfully tolerating.

As the words they spoke about another person spread throughout the group, those words gradually came to define that person in the eyes of the group as a whole.

In the second group, people still seemed accepting of each other, but there was no discussion about the bad side of others. Whenever someone’s name was brought up, only good things were said about them. If someone felt they had to criticize someone, they would speak to that person directly and confidentially. 

Now back to the first group. A person that the group had “defined” found that no matter how hard they tried to grow and change, no matter how they worked on themselves, the group still viewed them as the person they were before.

Sure, they tolerated them. Sure, they accepted them. But they had also pigeonholed them. For who was the person they were tolerating and accepting? Someone who had ceased to exist years ago.

So they met some people from the second group, where they heard not one word of gossip. And what happened? Their growth was encouraged, rather than stifled or overlooked. Their social needs were still being met, but without any sense of being stigmatized or defined according to negative traits they were clearly committed to overcome.

Now which group would YOU rather belong to? I would think it would be a no-brainer.

But believe it or not, not everyone thinks so.

Maybe some people need to think again. 

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Andy Pope
Andy Popehttps://edeninbabylon.com
Andy Pope is a freelance writer currently residing in Moscow, Idaho, where he is a member of Moscow First Presbyterian Church. His unique perspective has been published on FāVS News throughout the past five years, as well as on Classism Exposed, Berkeleyside, Street Spirit News, U.U. Class Conversations and Religion Unplugged. An accomplished pianist and lifelong musical theatre person, Andy is also the author of "Eden in Babylon," a musical about youth homelessness in urban America. He recently started a new YouTube Channel, which you can find here.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Bridging generations: Whitworth and Rockwood unite for lifelong learning and friendship
Next article
Whitworth to honor PACCAR’s Mark Pigott and Professor Jonathan Moo at Fall Convocation
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x