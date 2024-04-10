What Would a Country Run by White Christian Nationalists Look Like?

Guest Commentary by Rev. Gary Jewell

On April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow, Idaho, Community Congregational United Church of Christ and United Church of Moscow will be sponsoring a film entitled “God & Country.”

The film will discuss the real danger of white Christian nationalism (WCN). A few years ago, many of us might not have considered WCN as a viable existential threat to American democracy. Not so now. And for all intents and purposes WCN is going to be on the ballot this November.

While the U.S. Constitution explicitly states that “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion,” polls indicate that roughly one-third of white evangelical Protestants believe that America should officially be a Christian nation. A Politico survey reports that 61% of Republicans support the U.S. being declared a Christian nation.

So, one could argue that one-third is still not a majority in support of theocracy. But it was only around one-third of our nation’s founders who actively took up arms in 1776, while two-thirds were loyalists or neutral. However, unlike then, we now have 400 million highly lethal firearms (not muskets) in circulation … and closets full of ammunition.

When I think of what could come about in America soon, I don’t imagine Concord, Massachusetts 250 years ago. I think more Rwanda or Bosnia.

Votes (and Ideas) Have Consequences

According to Pew Research, 39% of white evangelical Protestants believe that America was sanctioned by God to be a European “promised land.” And just under that number (33%) believe that there may be a necessity to use violence to overthrow the current government. That translates to around 20 million potential “soldiers for God” armed and ready at the command of a future demagogue leader.

I want to be clear that religion has a vital and enriching place in our nation’s culture — but not a theocracy. Think of Iran or Afghanistan or Europe from Constantine to the Enlightenment. Think of secular “religions” like Maoism. Think of pogroms. Think of torturing and burning “heretics” in the Middle Ages.

And even if those horrible scenarios never come to pass, do we want to live in a nation that is forced to conform to fundamentalist Christianity … i.e. WCN? Are we not enriched by a plurality of religious traditions and diversity of cultures? Is our world not one of beautiful complexity, nuance and mystery?

For me a “Christian nation” as envisioned by WCN sounds like a nightmare. Evangelical movies … no thanks! Evangelical art … I’ll pass! Fundamentalist laws based on ancient Hebrew texts … insanity! Suppression of women’s freedoms proscribed by men. Can anyone say, “A Handmaid’s Tale”?

Make no mistake … white Christian nationalists and their political champions are deadly serious. The table is set and ready. (See Project 2025; or research the Seven Mountain Mandate; or look up Christian Dominionism).

All white Christian nationalists need is to win over 50% of the electors in November. So, get registered to vote and show up in November. Democracy is on the line. And the election’s outcome will affect your life personally! As the saying goes, “Elections have consequences.”