Two Palouse Churches to Sponsor Upcoming Viewing of ‘God & Country’

News Brief by FāVS Staff

A one-time viewing of “God & Country” will take place on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m., at the Kenworthy Theater in Moscow, Idaho.

The film looks at the implications of Christian nationalism and how it distorts the United State’s constitutional republic and Christianity, according the to film’s description.

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the United Church of Moscow will be sponsoring the viewing.

“God & Country” asks this question: What happens when a faith built on love, sacrifice and forgiveness grows political tentacles, conflating power, money and belief into hyper-nationalism?

The film answers this question and takes a look at the growing trend of Christian nationalism by using many popular Christian voices who speak against its rise including Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Jemar Tisby, Anthea Butler, Rob Schenk, Russell Moore, Phil Vischer and David French.

Dan Partland directed the documentary and Rob Reiner produced it.

Rev. Gary Jewell of CCUCC will introduce the movie to the film’s audience.

Admission price is $8. Tickets are available at the door or online.

For more information, visit www.pullmanucc.org.

To learn more about “God & Country,” visit the film’s website.