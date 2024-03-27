fbpx
37.5 F
Spokane
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsTwo Palouse Churches to Sponsor Upcoming Viewing of 'God & Country'
NewsLocal News

Two Palouse Churches to Sponsor Upcoming Viewing of ‘God & Country’

By: FāVS News

Date:

42

Related stories

Commentary

Lost in Translation: Isn’t It Time We Moved Beyond a Fear-Based Repentance?

When I hear the kingdom is at hand, followed immediately by the command to repent, the good news is overshadowed by the fear that I’m not good enough to be part of the kingdom of God.
Local News

Utah Women’s Basketball Team Experiences Racism in Cd’A

Utah Women's Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts admitted at a press conference today her team experience "several instances of racial hate crimes" during their stay in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, last week (March 21).
Local News

Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously last week to extend the contract with Jewels Helping Hands to continue funding church-based homeless shelters through the summer.
Commentary

Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50

As we prepare to celebrate 50 years there are so many thoughts and memories going through my head. I have joked about how I don't know how you've put up with me for this long, which is really true in a sense with my Irish enthusiasm and temper.
Israel-Hamas War

Faiths Unite for 25-Mile Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage in Spokane

On March 30, Christians, Jews, Muslims and people from multiple faiths in Spokane and the surrounding area will embark on a 25-mile pilgrimage in solidarity and prayer for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
"God & Country" Film Trailer Screen Grab

Two Palouse Churches to Sponsor Upcoming Viewing of ‘God & Country’

News Brief by FāVS Staff

A one-time viewing of “God & Country” will take place on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m., at the Kenworthy Theater in Moscow, Idaho.

The film looks at the implications of Christian nationalism and how it distorts the United State’s constitutional republic and Christianity, according the to film’s description.

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the United Church of Moscow will be sponsoring the viewing.

“God & Country” asks this question: What happens when a faith built on love, sacrifice and forgiveness grows political tentacles, conflating power, money and belief into hyper-nationalism?

The film answers this question and takes a look at the growing trend of Christian nationalism by using many popular Christian voices who speak against its rise including Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Jemar Tisby, Anthea Butler, Rob Schenk, Russell Moore, Phil Vischer and David French.

Dan Partland directed the documentary and Rob Reiner produced it.

Rev. Gary Jewell of CCUCC will introduce the movie to the film’s audience.

Admission price is $8. Tickets are available at the door or online

For more information, visit www.pullmanucc.org.

To learn more about “God & Country,” visit the film’s website.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Lost in Translation: Isn’t It Time We Moved Beyond a Fear-Based Repentance?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x