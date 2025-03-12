36.8 F
Spokane
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
spot_img
HomeCommentaryWhat's the process for choosing a new pope?
Commentary

What’s the process for choosing a new pope?

By: Kathy Finley

Date:

Related stories

Local News

2025 Peace & Justice Conference unites activists for change

The PJALS Peace & Justice Action Conference on March 15 will focus on collective action for social justice with workshops and a keynote on white Christian nationalism.
Local News

University of Idaho’s Center fills gap after DEI closures

The closure of the Black Cultural Center and DEI programs at the University of Idaho leaves Black students and marginalized communities without spaces to gather.
Commentary

Save America: Find peace away from billionaire-controlled social media

Save America by disconnecting from tech, reclaiming peace and breaking free from the control of billionaires and social media.
Local News

Pullman rallies for science funding amid federal cuts

Citizens in Pullman joined the nation-wide efforts Saturday to protest Trump’s science funding cuts and to advocate for science and research.
Commentary

Busyness isn’t the way to avoid the hard stuff

Busyness has been the author's coping mechanism, but it’s also kept her from truly connecting. She's learning to slow down, invest in community and see the humanity of others.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Pope Francis visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, Armenia on June 26, 2016. / Photo by Wirestock (DepositPhotos)

What’s the process for choosing a new pope?

Commentary by Kathy and Mitch Finley | FāVS News

As we hear updates on Pope Francis’ health, we hope that he will be able to fight off the infections that have plagued his body. But what if he isn’t able to do this? What happens when a pope dies or resigns? What is the process that gives the Roman Catholic Church a new leader?

Those who have seen the film “Conclave” (recently written about by fellow FāVS columnist Becky Tallent) have a fairly accurate — if overly dramatic — understanding of the process that gives the church a new leader.

To be sure, the process that leads to the appearance of a new pope has not always looked like it does today. Indeed, some popes were saints while others were major league sinners. The surprisingly collegial process has been honed through the centuries and refined further in the last decades of the 20th century.

At the death of a pope, a conclave is announced. This is a closed meeting — literally “with a key” — which must begin between 15 and 20 days after the pope’s death. It includes all the cardinals who are currently under the age of 80, usually about 120 of them. The college of cardinals, as they are called, have been chosen by popes through the years to help and advise them in governing the church.

One cardinal, named a dean, who has been chosen by election, convenes them as they gather from all over the world. After some preliminary sessions, including taking oaths of secrecy, they are locked in with a small support staff until a new pope is chosen. Participants may only leave for severe health reasons, and the process continues in their absence.

sistine chapel
The interior of the Sistine Chapel artwork of Michelangelo at the Vatican Museums, Vatican city in Rome Italy. — Photo by lucidwaters (DepositPhotos)

As well as a great deal of prayer, the conclave involves voting, held in the Sistine Chapel. The usual manner of choosing is through secret ballots, twice a day, until there is a vote of two-thirds plus one. Votes that are inconclusive are burned each time with straw and chemicals, producing dark smoke, which indicates to those waiting that no decision has yet been reached.

When the choice is conclusive, through a majority vote, or at times by acclamation, the ballots are burned without straw, producing white smoke and announcing that, “We have a pope!”

At that point the conclave is over, and the new pope is soon installed.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

donate
Kathy Finley
Kathy Finley
Kathleen Finley is a nationally-recognized authority on the Church and family life. The mother of three sons in their 40s, Kathy is a veteran director of parish religious education programs, and from 1977-1983 she was associate director of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane's Family Life Office. Kathy received a bachelor’s in Theology from Gonzaga University and a master’s in Religious Education from Fordham University. She is a former director of L'Arche Spokane. Kathy was a visiting and adjunct instructor in the Religious Studies Department at Gonzaga University. She has also taught in the Sociology Department at Spokane Falls Community College. With her husband, Mitch, Kathy co-authored the award-winning book, “Christian Families in the Real World: Reflections on a Spirituality for the Domestic Church.” She is also the author of “Dear God: Prayers for Families With Children,” “Amen! Prayers for Families With Children,” “Prayers for the Newly Married,” “More Savoring God” and many other books and booklets.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
University of Idaho’s Center fills gap after DEI closures
Next article
2025 Peace & Justice Conference unites activists for change
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x