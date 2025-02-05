Thrive will host interfaith forum, call to action for justice on Feb. 6

News Brief

Thrive International will host an interfaith forum on Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Thrive International’s headquarters, offering an afternoon of thought-provoking discussion and community engagement.

This gathering aims to foster collaboration and find ways for individuals of all faith traditions to actively engage in the ongoing work of building a compassionate, just and unified community.

The keynote speech will be delivered by Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane. The event will close with an open forum where participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, ask questions and discuss ways to collaborate across faith-based organizations.