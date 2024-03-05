fbpx
24.9 F
Spokane
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsThe Fig Tree Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Spring Events
NewsLocal News

The Fig Tree Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Spring Events

By: Emma Ledbetter

Date:

207

Related stories

Local News

Sandeep Das, World Renowned Tabla Performer, Comes to Fox Theater

Sandeep Das is coming to Spokane’s Fox Theater this week to give a tabla performance entitled “Masterworks 7: Along the Silk Road.”
Commentary

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Deprived of Her Basic Rights

There’s a new backlash, but this time it’s not against women’s progress, but against the loss of women’s rights and their own personhood. Since Roe was overturned, at least three states have blocked new abortion bans, and 16 more have strengthened existing pro-statutes with new protections.
Commentary

Good News! The World Isn’t Ending.

Dr. Hannah Ritchie's new book, “Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet," has attracted widespread media attention, perhaps because of its refreshing optimism. Her articulate, data-based conclusions contrast with contemporary environmental doom and gloom outlooks.
Commentary

How Alabama Supreme Court’s Ruling on Life Affects IVF

In vitro fertilization (IVF) fertility treatments are on pause in Alabama due to the perceived fear of prosecution and lawsuits in light of the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, Feb. 16, stating that human beings frozen in the embryonic stage have the same legal rights and protections as children who are born.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 1

This week's Roundup carries several news stories worth reading. We write a regional update on homelessness, the rising hostility on progressive churches, an upcoming event in support of Palestinians, a 65-voice choir coming to Spokane, a unique piece of history about the LDS church and more.
Mary Stamp, The Fig Tree editor / Screen grab from from the video that will be shown at the spring events.

The Fig Tree Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Spring Events

Family-run publication began as adventure of faith, emphasizes diverse stories

News Story by Emma Ledbetter | FāVS News

The Fig Tree, a Spokane-based ecumenical newspaper, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring with a slate of events including a lunch, breakfast-time benefit and gala dinner. 

Organizers hope to raise $42,000 from the events to fund the publication and its resource directory, website and a new podcast. They are also planning to create more opportunities for networking and connecting people on an immediate basis, such as an email listserv, said founding editor Mary Stamp. 

‘An adventure of faith’

The Spokane Christian Coalition — later the Spokane Council of Ecumenical Ministries — approached Stamp about starting The Fig Tree in 1983 after hearing about her work with InterChurch, a bi-monthly publication with Fresno Metropolitan Ministry. 

“It was an adventure of faith and an adventure of operating on enough,” Stamp said. “We didn’t have any major grants [to start The Fig Tree] … We just had enough to get going.” 

First published in May 1984, the publication gained status as an independent non-profit in 2000, Stamp said. 

Stamp co-founded The Fig Tree with Sister Bernadine Casey, who worked until she died at 91 years old. Now a 17-member board and hundreds of volunteers support it.

A family business

Stamp’s children, Malcolm Haworth and Marijke Fakasiieiki, are also on the staff of The Fig Tree — which Stamp said she never expected to happen.

Haworth, the resource directory editor and ecumenical coordinator, began working for the publication through AmeriCorps in 2006. 

Fakasiieiki said her involvement in The Fig Tree “developed through osmosis.” She joined as the development and editorial associate in 2020.

“My brother and I got the ‘ecumenical bug’ going to the World Council of Churches assembly in Vancouver,” she said. “In the back of my mind I always thought it would be nice if I could come back [to Eastern Washington] and help my mother extend her legacy.”

Diverse voices and stories

It was difficult finding work as a woman in journalism in the 1970s and 80s, Stamp said. 

“I didn’t realize that it was part of a whole pattern,” she said. “Women were not seen as sources of news.”

In addition to featuring women of all ages, with an emphasis on elders and wisdom-givers, Stamp said the publication tries to draw attention to the vibrant multicultural community in the Spokane area.

The Inland Northwest had a reputation for white supremacy in the 1980s and 90s. This drew attention from major media outlets. The Fig Tree showcased all the people working to counter that, including a powerful human rights community, Stamp said. 

Events will commemorate The Fig Tree’s history

The first of the spring events is a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 8 at Cataldo Hall at Gonzaga University. The lunch, which will also be livestreamed, will have four short talks and a video of The Fig Tree’s story. 

The breakfast-time benefit is from 7:30-9 a.m. on March 13 via Zoom. 

The gala celebration will conclude the spring events from 5-8 p.m. on April 28 at the Cathedral of St. John, 127 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $50.

Karen Georgia Thompson, president and general minister of the United Church of Christ, will speak at the gala. She is the first woman and the first Black woman to hold her role within the UCC. 

Participants must register for the events in advance on The Fig Tree’s website

Emma Ledbetter
Emma Ledbetter
Emma Ledbetter is a freelance writer from Newcastle, Washington. She is a rising senior at Washington State University, where she is a microbiology major. She has written for The Daily Evergreen, WSU's student newspaper, for the last three years and is currently serving as editor-in-chief. Emma is content as long as she is writing, and she hopes to be a science writer after she graduates. In her free time, she enjoys reading, hiking and playing with dogs.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sandeep Das, World Renowned Tabla Performer, Comes to Fox Theater
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x