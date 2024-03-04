Sandeep Das, World Renowned Tabla Performer, Comes to Fox Theater

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Sandeep Das is coming to Spokane’s Fox Theater this week to give a tabla performance entitled “Masterworks 7: Along the Silk Road.” Das is one of the world’s most acclaimed tabla maestros, winning himself several accolades and giving performances at some of entertainment’s most esteemed venues.

The tabla is a set of two drums that are typically played in a seated position. This traditional instrument is found in many areas around northern India, including Das’ hometown of Patna.

Das has collaborated with some of the world’s most respected and well-known musicians and musical ensembles. These have included The Silk Road Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic, Bobby McFerrin and more.

Das and Yo Yo Ma, famous cello player and one of the world’s most recognized names in music, collaborated on a performance back in 2013. Ma had high praise for the famous tabla player.

“In my decades of collaboration around the world, he is easily one of the greatest artists I have ever met. Not only is he one of the best artists I have met, but he is also one of the best teachers I have met. I believe there is no one he cannot engage [with],” Ma said in an interview.

Das’ performance will be on March 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. He will be joined by conductor James Ross.

On Thursday, March 7, at noon, Das will be giving a free talk about the performance. This will be at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and will include a live tabla demonstration and visual presentation.

Tickets for Masterworks 7 range between $19.00 and $68.00 and can be purchased on the Fox Theater website.