fbpx
58 F
Spokane
Friday, March 22, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane's Hindu Temple Invites Community to Celebrate Holi with Them on Sunday
NewsLocal News

Spokane’s Hindu Temple Invites Community to Celebrate Holi with Them on Sunday

By: FāVS News

Date:

13

Related stories

Local News

Saturday: FāVS News Celebrates Return of Community Events with Happy Hour

FāVS News is thrilled to announce the return of in-person community events, kicking off with their first ever Happy Hour on Saturday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at ELEVAR in downtown Spokane. After a long pandemic hiatus, FāVS News is bringing people together again for connection and conversation.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 22

This Roundup features events this weekend to a documentary screening about Gaza Strip before the latest war through the eyes of a boy and a Purim dinner and theater show, research showing how WA is a great place for women business owners and more religion and ethics news.
Local News

Emotions Ran High at Spokane NAACP Town Hall Addressing Racism in Public Schools

The Spokane NAACP put on a Town Hall meeting in lieu of their monthly general meeting last night (March 20) at Central Library’s nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall to discuss “Addressing Racial Incidents in Our Schools.”
Local News

Colors of Spring: Spokane Indian Community To Host Vibrant Holi Celebration

The Spokane Indian Community will be hosting a Holi Celebration on Saturday, March 23, at the Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E 27th Ave., on the South Hill.
Commentary

Stuff: Do We Have Too Much? Depends on What Kind.

“Stuff” is one of those words in English that has so many meanings it almost defies definition.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center celebrating Holi a previous year. / Contributed

Spokane’s Hindu Temple Invites Community to Celebrate Holi with Them on Sunday

News Story by Staff | FāVS News

Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center is hosting a free Holi celebration Sunday, March 24, at 11 a.m. This event will take place at The Careshop on 1337 S. Grand Blvd. on the South Hill.

Holi, a Hindu festival, is a celebration of belief, devotion, hope, new beginnings, spring and colors for everyone in the community.

This ancient Hindu festival spans two days based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

The first day, a bonfire is lit, and the community prays to burn all negativity in the fire. This ritual stems from the ancient story of Prahlad, which inspires Hindus to have belief and devotion in difficult times. This encourages the community to strengthen the perseverance they need in the journey of life.

On the second day, which is popularly known as the festival of colors, celebrates the onset of spring, the beginning of spring harvest and the rejuvenation of nature after winter.

Spokane Hindu Temple organizes this Holi celebration every year.

They encourage community participation in the celebration as this provides a unique opportunity to know their culture and create a vibrant community.

Free Holi color powder and light refreshments will be available. They ask participants to dress keeping in mind to have fun with colors. 

For more information, visit the SHTCC’s Facebook page.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Saturday: FāVS News Celebrates Return of Community Events with Happy Hour
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x