Spokane’s Hindu Temple Invites Community to Celebrate Holi with Them on Sunday

News Story by Staff | FāVS News

Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center is hosting a free Holi celebration Sunday, March 24, at 11 a.m. This event will take place at The Careshop on 1337 S. Grand Blvd. on the South Hill.

Holi, a Hindu festival, is a celebration of belief, devotion, hope, new beginnings, spring and colors for everyone in the community.

This ancient Hindu festival spans two days based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

The first day, a bonfire is lit, and the community prays to burn all negativity in the fire. This ritual stems from the ancient story of Prahlad, which inspires Hindus to have belief and devotion in difficult times. This encourages the community to strengthen the perseverance they need in the journey of life.

On the second day, which is popularly known as the festival of colors, celebrates the onset of spring, the beginning of spring harvest and the rejuvenation of nature after winter.

Spokane Hindu Temple organizes this Holi celebration every year.

They encourage community participation in the celebration as this provides a unique opportunity to know their culture and create a vibrant community.

Free Holi color powder and light refreshments will be available. They ask participants to dress keeping in mind to have fun with colors.

For more information, visit the SHTCC’s Facebook page.