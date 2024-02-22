fbpx
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Local News

After Hiatus, FāVS News Celebrates Return of Community Events with Happy Hour

By: FāVS News

News Story by Staff | FāVS News

FāVS News is thrilled to announce the return of in-person community events, kicking off with their first ever Happy Hour on Saturday, March 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at ELEVAR in downtown Spokane. After a long pandemic hiatus, FāVS News is bringing people together again for connection and conversation.

The FāVS community is invited to gather at the new venue ELEVAR, located at 1407 West 1st Avenue, to reconnect after too long apart. Enjoy live music by local artist Jayden Cornett, drinks for purchase and plenty of opportunities to mingle with the FāVS News team, columnists, volunteers, supporters and readers. Kids are welcome to attend this family-friendly reunion, with non-alcoholic drinks available.

“We’re so excited to restart in-person events after pausing for COVID,” said FāVS News Executive Director Tracy Simmons. “There’s no substitute for the face-to-face interactions our community has missed. Conversations flow, new perspectives emerge and relationships build when we come together. This Happy Hour marks the return of that vital community-building we’ve missed so much.”

The event is free for recurring FāVS News sponsors, with tickets available at the door for $10 for non-recurring sponsors.

“Reconnecting in person with our dedicated supporters and readers is my top priority,” said Paige Thurman, FāVS News event coordinator. “I want to hear what other events they hope we can bring back in the future.”

Stay tuned for more beloved FāVS News events returning soon, like the upcoming Panel and Pizza.

For more on FāVS News’ mission to inform, inspire and engage the Inland Northwest on matters of faith and values, visit favs.news.

