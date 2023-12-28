fbpx
40.1 F
Spokane
Thursday, December 28, 2023
HomeCommentaryNonviolence and Poetry Necessary for Peace in Palestine
CommentaryIsrael-Hamas War

Nonviolence and Poetry Necessary for Peace in Palestine

By: Walter Hesford

Date:

95

Related stories

Israel-Hamas War

RNA Members Name Middle East War and Its Impact Top Religion Stories of 2023

The Israel-Hamas war, along with the rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. and around the globe, were named the top international and domestic religion stories of 2023 by members of the Religion News Association.
Commentary

My Journey through Homelessness Part Three: A New Pair of Glasses

Andy Pope writes how his point of view evolved from someone who lived inside most of his life to someone who lived outside for 12 years to someone who began to live on the inside again. Each season, he wore a unique pair of glasses through which he saw the world.
Israel-Hamas War

In Bethlehem, Quiet Christmas Celebrations Draw Parallels to War’s Victims

In the West Bank and Gaza, Christians are searching for ways to celebrate a subdued Christmas, with festivities canceled for the first time since the First Intifada in 1988. 
Commentary

Darkness Is as Important to Ponder as Light on Christmas

I think that darkness has a seriously distorted reputation. I think that darkness has a seriously distorted reputation. Monsters and boogey-men prowl in our childhood memories. But great spiritual growth happens in the dark also.
Ask

Ask a Jew: Is there a Significance in a $36 Donation?

I notice during this giving season that many of my Jewish friends make financial donations in the amount of $36. Is there a significance in this number?
Palestinians wave flags during march for 74th anniversary of "Nakba” or catastrophe on May 17, 2022, in Gaza City. / Photo by thenews2.com (DepositPhotos)

Nonviolence and Poetry Necessary for Peace in Palestine

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

About 20 years ago, Adam, a student from Gaza, introduced me to the work of Mahmoud Darwish, who at that time was considered the unofficial national poet of Palestine. I grew to share Adam’s admiration of Darwish’s poems, which range from the lyrical to the political.

Here is an excerpt from Darwish’s “ID Card” in which the poet adopts the persona of an old Palestinian farmer stopped at an Israeli security checkpoint:

Write down:

I am an Arab  

You have robbed me of my ancestors’ vineyards

And the land cultivated by me and my children.

Nothing is left for us and our grandchildren

Except these rocks …

Darwish’s own family’s village in Galilee was destroyed in the 1948 Israeli take-over of the territory.

I am still in touch with Adam who still has family in Gaza. As you can imagine, he is outraged by what is happening there and very concerned about the welfare of his family and homeland.

In a recent email, I asked Adam if he thought that Darwish’s poetry was still relevant. “This is not the time for poetry,” he replied.

I can understand why he thinks this — it is a time for action and humanitarian aid, not for mere words.

However, I hope he is wrong. My hope is partly personal. For years as an English teacher I made my living promoting the importance and understanding of mere words, including those shaped into poems. I like to think that there is never a time when poems such of those of Darwish are irrelevant.

But can poetry be heard over the sounds of war — the bombs, the sirens, the screams? Palestine needs the stillness of a cease-fire. More, it needs a cease to violence that only a nonviolent movement might help create.

Against all odds, against all bombs, such a movement exists. The January 2024 Sojourners features an article on and recent interview with Ali Abu Awwad, cofounder of Taghyeer (Arabic for change), a Palestinian nonviolent movement.

Awwad will not yield to despair in spite of the current horrific violence in his homeland. As a victim of Israeli violence, Awwad began to learn the effectiveness of nonviolent action when in an Israeli prison for throwing rocks. He went on a hunger strike until he was allowed to visit his mother, a well-known activist, also in prison.

After his brother was shot to death by an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint, Awwad met with some Israeli victims of Palestinian violence. This, he says, brought about his final commitment to nonviolence.

“Now more than ever,” Awwad asserts, “we all must refuse to use violence to justify more violence. We should not allow our pain to blind us to what is most needed: mutually guaranteed sovereignty, security, and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He questions, of course, the value of military support. “The best way to support Israel,” he writes, “is to protect both Palestinian lives and Jewish lives.”

Those wishing to support Awwad’s work may do so through The Friends of Taghyeer Movement.

When asked if he has hope for progress toward peace, Awwad responded that hope is possible only if coupled with strategy and action: “What gives me hope … are all those human beings on both sides who still fight every day for a solution, not each other. When I see Israeli and Palestinian mothers struggling to protect their kids — this gives me a lot of hope.”

Awwad’s hope for peace reminds me of Mahmoud Darwish’s “Salaam” (peace be upon you) for those who join him in believing in the light of the butterfly, the embodiment of hopeful change:

Salaam upon whoever splits with me the attention to

light’s ecstasy, the butterfly light, in

this tunnel’s night

Poetry and nonviolence in Palestine?

Both implausible.

Both necessary for a way through the darkness to the light.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford, born and educated in New England, gradually made his way West. For many years he was a professor of English at the University of Idaho, save for stints teaching in China and France. At Idaho, he taught American Literature, World Literature and the Bible as Literature. He currently coordinates an interfaith discussion group and is a member of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow. He and his wife Elinor enjoy visiting with family and friends and hunting for wild flowers.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
RNA Members Name Middle East War and Its Impact Top Religion Stories of 2023
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x