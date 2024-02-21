fbpx
Nex Benedict Is Another Matthew Shepard 

By: Becky Tallent

Nex Benedict, 16, died one day after being assaulted in a girls bathroom at Owasso High School in Oklahoma (Courtesy of Benedict family)

Nex Benedict Is Another Matthew Shepard 

Commentary by Becky Tallent | FāVS News

It feels very much like a 2024 repeat of Matthew Shepard. Shepard was a gay Wyoming college student who was beaten to death in 1998. 

On Feb. 7, Nex Benedict, a non-binary Owasso, Oklahoma, teen, was beaten to death in a girl’s restroom at Owasso High School by three older female students. So far, there is no sign the girls responsible have been arrested or even interviewed by police. 

News reports say a teacher broke up the fight, but the school administration did not call an ambulance or the police. Benedict was later taken to the hospital and released, only to return to the hospital the next day, when they died from the injuries. 

All of this follows years of the Oklahoma Legislature and Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters issuing laws and policies proclaiming LGBTQ+ is wrong and should be eliminated. 

Last year, Walter’s office released a video claiming the trans movement is “an assault on truth.” The same video also has Walters saying, “We have injected radical gender theory and telling kids that they might be other genders. It’s dangerous. It puts our girls in jeopardy.” 

How about that attitude putting the lives of non-traditional children in jeopardy? Or does the state only care about safety for young girls? Such transphobic rhetoric is dangerous to society because it encourages hate and hate crimes. 

For the past several years the state legislature has passed bills cutting gender care and gender identification. This year alone the legislature is considering 50 separate bills which would deny rights to the LGBTQ+ community, specifically targeting transgender members. 

A Legislated License to Hate 

Such actions go well beyond simply denying people the right to be recognized. In conservative states such as Oklahoma and Idaho, it gives citizens the implied right to physically assault, even kill, people with whom they disagree about gender and sexual identification. 

Such hate is astounding, especially for so-called Christian areas who claim to worship a God of peace. Although lately, many seem to have taken the idea of a vengeful God into their own hands through legislation, policies and individual actions. 

Specifically, the Christian Bible (New Testament) shows Jesus said people should love their neighbor, reject violence, share money and welcome foreigners. If the extreme conservatives are truly believers of the New Testament, then why are they spewing so much hate that it is costing young people their lives? Why are the rejecting what their Bible teaches?  

On one level, it is a deep-seated fear of the unknown. Sure, what one doesn’t understand is scary, but is that a reason to kill? I have an irrational fear of math, but it does not make me want to kill mathematicians.  

Science and Cherry-Picking Facts 

Recent scientific studies show that people will reject ideas by cherry-picking facts and studies that back up their own point of view. This is cognitive bias at its best by ignoring all the facts and focusing on one small dissent or question in volumes of research.  

In essence, that is what we are now seeing with minority groups being targeted by conservative populations. It is somewhat a throw-back to the pre-Civil Rights era, but much worse because people believe they have a right to violently attack with words or actions thanks to words by state leaders. 

It is all strangely reminiscent of Aldous Huxley’s prophetic quote, “The deepest sin against the human mind is to believe things without evidence.” 

If justice is to be found, there should be an active ongoing investigation into what happened to Nex Benedict. Otherwise, this will continue to happen, and many more young lives will be lost. 

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Becky Tallent
An award-winning journalist and public relation professional, Rebecca "Becky" Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. Tallent earned her B.A. and M.Ed. degrees in journalism from the University of Central Oklahoma and her Educational Doctorate in Mass Communications from Oklahoma State University. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Indigenous Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She and her husband, Roger Saunders, live in Moscow, Idaho, with their two cats.

