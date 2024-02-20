fbpx
38.7 F
Spokane
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsFormer Spokane Police Chief, Craig Meidl, to Discuss Faith and Career
Local News

Former Spokane Police Chief, Craig Meidl, to Discuss Faith and Career

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

164

Related stories

Commentary

Nex Benedict Is Another Matthew Shepard 

On Feb. 7, Nex Benedict, a non-binary Owasso, Oklahoma, teen, was beaten to death in a girl’s restroom at Owasso High School by three older female students. So far, there is no sign the girls responsible have been arrested or even interviewed by police. 
Commentary

We Have Traditions, Therefore We Are We

During the penultimate week of the month, the staff at the Hearth discusses the next month’s calendar. Staff goes over what events are forthcoming and which classes are going to be taught.
Local News

‘Hell of a Book’ Author to Discuss His New Novel at SCLD Online Event

Jason Mott's "Hell of a Book" encompasses themes of racism, police violence and what it means to be an African American living in the United States. It took 10 years to write and has received high praise since its debut.
Local News

First Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award

The Rev. Sheryl Kinder-Pyle, the executive presbyter of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest, recently received Whitworth University’s Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award in recognition of her work leading one of the larger denominations in the region.
Commentary

India Is One Step Closer to a Hindu Theocracy

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump are hyper-nationalists and Islamophobes. Both push fear-driven campaigns based on historical grievances and aversion to foreign religions and ethnicities. A militant Hindu monk has been elected to lead India’s largest state, and he is rabidly anti-Muslim.
Craig Meidl/Contributed

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

This week Craig Meidl, the former police chief of Spokane, will be coming to LifeSource Community Church in Couer d’Alene to discuss the ways in which his faith aided him in his career.

Meidl served as Spokane’s police chief for almost seven years and served as an officer in Spokane for nearly 30 years. He announced his resignation November, 2023.

“This seemed like the opportune time to move on. We’re going to get a new mayor, we’re going to have multiple new council members, and having a chief come in that can learn that philosophy, embrace that philosophy, [and] move forward with that philosophy,” Meidl said during a press conference announcing his resignation.

The conversation with Meidl will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the LifeSource Community Church, 1470 W Hanley Ave. in Coeur d’Alene. Follow this link to reserve seats.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
We Have Traditions, Therefore We Are We
Next article
Nex Benedict Is Another Matthew Shepard 
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x