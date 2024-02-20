News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

This week Craig Meidl, the former police chief of Spokane, will be coming to LifeSource Community Church in Couer d’Alene to discuss the ways in which his faith aided him in his career.

Meidl served as Spokane’s police chief for almost seven years and served as an officer in Spokane for nearly 30 years. He announced his resignation November, 2023.

“This seemed like the opportune time to move on. We’re going to get a new mayor, we’re going to have multiple new council members, and having a chief come in that can learn that philosophy, embrace that philosophy, [and] move forward with that philosophy,” Meidl said during a press conference announcing his resignation.

The conversation with Meidl will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the LifeSource Community Church, 1470 W Hanley Ave. in Coeur d’Alene. Follow this link to reserve seats.