If I, as a bisexual Latter-day Saint, were to have a non-sexual relationship with another man (like a life companion or romantic friendship), would I still be considered worthy to enter the temple? In my mind, as long as I don’t engage in anything sexual, I am following the teachings of The Church to not engage in same-sex sexual relations.



By Julia Ditto | FāVS News Columnist

Hi, and thank you for that thoughtful question. I have appreciated the chance to learn as I’ve looked into the answer.

First off, let me just say that I know the Lord loves you to absolute pieces. You are his beloved child; he knows of your struggles, joys, triumphs and sorrows and looks on them with compassion and understanding.

To begin, the official website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints states the following regarding same-sex attraction:

“The Church distinguishes between same-sex attraction and homosexual behavior. People who experience same-sex attraction or identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual can make and keep covenants with God and fully and worthily participate in the Church. Identifying as gay, lesbian, or bisexual or experiencing same-sex attraction is not a sin and does not prohibit one from participating in the Church, holding callings, or attending the temple.

“Sexual purity is an essential part of God’s plan for our happiness. Sexual relations are reserved for a man and woman who are married and promise complete loyalty to each other. Sexual relations between a man and woman who are not married, or between people of the same sex, violate one of our Father in Heaven’s most important laws and get in the way of our eternal progress. People of any sexual orientation who violate the law of chastity can be reconciled with God through repentance.”

For the specifics of your question, I would recommend speaking with your bishop. As a representative of Jesus Christ, he is there to help you as you navigate your way down the covenant path.



The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.