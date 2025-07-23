Support local journalism: FāVS News invites public to sponsor stories

68.2 F
By FāVS News Staff

FāVS News is offering community members the opportunity to directly fund local journalism through a limited-time “donate a story” campaign.

For $150 — the exact amount the organization pays reporters per story — donors can sponsor a complete piece of journalism. The donation covers reporter compensation, editorial oversight, fact-checking and distribution across FāVS News’ network of 12 media partners.

Stories funded through the program will appear on the FāVS website and potentially reach readers across multiple partner publications, expanding the reach beyond a single outlet.

The organization emphasizes that donations go directly to journalism production rather than administrative costs. Each $150 contribution funds one reporter to research, write and produce a story focused on community issues.

The campaign runs for one week only and aims to sustain local journalism by connecting community investment directly to news production. FāVS News positions the initiative as supporting the broader regional journalism ecosystem rather than just one publication.

Interested donors can contribute through the organization’s website during the campaign period.

Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Associate Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

