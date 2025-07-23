Support local journalism: FāVS News invites public to sponsor stories

By FāVS News Staff

FāVS News is offering community members the opportunity to directly fund local journalism through a limited-time “donate a story” campaign.

For $150 — the exact amount the organization pays reporters per story — donors can sponsor a complete piece of journalism. The donation covers reporter compensation, editorial oversight, fact-checking and distribution across FāVS News’ network of 12 media partners.

Stories funded through the program will appear on the FāVS website and potentially reach readers across multiple partner publications, expanding the reach beyond a single outlet.

The organization emphasizes that donations go directly to journalism production rather than administrative costs. Each $150 contribution funds one reporter to research, write and produce a story focused on community issues.

The campaign runs for one week only and aims to sustain local journalism by connecting community investment directly to news production. FāVS News positions the initiative as supporting the broader regional journalism ecosystem rather than just one publication.

Interested donors can contribute through the organization’s website during the campaign period.