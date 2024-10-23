Join our team: FāVS seeks journalism intern for religion reporting in Eastern WA & North Idaho

News Brief by FāVS Staff

FāVS is hiring a journalism student in the Eastern Washington/North Idaho region interested in religion reporting to join our editorial team as a paid intern for the Spring 2025 semester.

In this role, they will:

Pitch and report on local religion-focused news and feature stories

Interview religious leaders and community members

Cover religion-related events, holidays, people and issues

This is a paid internship of $16.66 per hour. We require approximately 12 hours per week with the flexibility to coordinate with your spring academic schedule. The position is remote, though regular Zoom meetings are required with editorial staff.

To apply, send a resume, cover letter and three writing samples to [email protected] by Dec. 1. Top candidates will be invited to interview in December for a start in early January.