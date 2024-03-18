Gov. Inslee Signs Legislation Redefining WA’s Hate Crime Laws

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation March 13 updating Washington State’s Hate Crime Laws to now include defacement of public property.

Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, introduced SB 5917 in response to a wave of anti-LGBTQ vandalism in Spokane in October.

The legislation closes a loophole in current hate crime laws to include destruction and vandalism targeting public property. This includes Spokane Pride’s crosswalk, which was targeted by vandalism last October.

“Our state has passed important laws to protect people targeted for what they look like, who they love, or how they pray,” Billig said in a press release. “This legislation strengthens our hate crime laws by adding our shared public spaces and symbols of inclusion.”

For a person to be found guilty, they must have acted with malicious intent, meeting several criteria. These criteria include targeting someone based on their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical or sensory disability.