fbpx
31.7 F
Spokane
Sunday, February 18, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsFirst Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award
NewsLocal News

First Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award

By: Nina Culver

Date:

288

Related stories

Commentary

India Is One Step Closer to a Hindu Theocracy

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump are hyper-nationalists and Islamophobes. Both push fear-driven campaigns based on historical grievances and aversion to foreign religions and ethnicities. A militant Hindu monk has been elected to lead India’s largest state, and he is rabidly anti-Muslim.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 16

In this week's roundup we write about about Lunar New Year becoming a state holiday, an upcoming Black-owned business and resource fair, Nirvana Day celebrated at a Buddhist temple, an Idaho bill proposing teachers do not have to use students preferred pronouns and a convent transforming into a assisted living facility.
Local News

‘We both could’ve died.’

A bill being debated in the legislature would pause hospital system consolidation to preserve patient access to specific forms of care. Opponents argue, “God Bless mergers.”
Commentary

Lent Is Here. Remind Me What It’s All About?

Lent is the 40-day period leads up to Holy Week. Some of the most sacred days in the church calendar happen during this time – including Easter, which commemorates Christians’ central belief that Jesus was crucified and buried before rising from the dead.
National News

Sex Is ‘Divine’: How Pope Francis Is Recasting Catholic Church’s Views on Intimacy

In his decade as pope, Francis has tried to usher in a more positive, frank approach to the topic of sex in the Catholic Church, urging the institution to reckon with the real-life experiences of faithful today and addressing topics ranging from pornography, abstinence and dating apps to orgasms.
The Rev. Sheryl Kinder-Pyle / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

First Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award

News Story by Nina Culver | FāVS News

The Rev. Sheryl Kinder-Pyle, the executive presbyter of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest, recently received Whitworth University’s Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award in recognition of her work leading one of the larger denominations in the region.

Kinder-Pyle received the award after Whitworth’s board of trustees selected her from several nominees for the honor, noting her 12 years leading the Presbytery and her work supporting churches that serve Nez Perce tribal members.

Tad Wisenor, Whitworth’s Senior Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement, said he has worked with Kinder-Pyle for years.

“She is a bridge builder at a time when our world and our country feel divisive,” he said. “The Presbyterian denomination is one that has allowed congregations to choose their own path but share a common governance. I think she is leading the church for this season in a way that is worth celebrating.”

Kinder-Pyle is a collaborator and a convener, Wisenor said, giving her opinion when asked but otherwise letting the process work.

“She leads from the middle, if you will, and brings others alongside,” he said.

She’s also fun to work with, Wisenor said.

“She’s a joy,” he said. “She has a terrific sense of humor. She’s not afraid to get in the trenches.”

‘I’m one of the first.’

Kinder-Pyle grew up in Illinois and Indiana, double majoring in psychology and religion at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She thought of becoming a Christian counselor. At the time she never considered becoming a pastor.

“I’d never seen a female pastor in a church,” she said. “I’m one of the first.”

She was attending Princeton Theological Seminary, still with the goal of becoming a counselor, when she took a required field placement in a church. She was hooked.

“I loved it,” she said. “I had to explore that.”

After a lot of consideration and discussion with her professors and fellow students, she decided to become a pastor. She had met her husband, Scott, at the seminary and the couple married between their second and third year. Searching for a church that needed two pastors fresh out of seminary was a challenge, she said.

They soon came across First Presbyterian Church in Spokane, which was searching for two youth pastors. Kinder-Pyle led the high school students while her husband led the middle school and college students. The couple worked there for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s and while they loved it here, they decided to move back East to be closer to their families after Kinder-Pyle became pregnant with their first child.

She worked part-time for several years, then the couple moved to the Philadelphia area to plant a new church, Crossroads Presbyterian, which continues to this day.

In 2006, the couple moved back to Spokane, where her husband started another new church, the short-lived Latah Valley Presbyterian Church.

Casting visions and seeing the ‘Spirit’ move

In 2010, Kinder-Pyle started working as the executive presbyter.

“We don’t do bishops, but I am the regional leader,” she said. “I love working with pastors and church leaders. I actually have used the gift and some of the things I needed in planting churches to reshape the Presbytery. I love vision casting and seeing where the Spirit is on the move.”

As traditional congregations have aged and shrunk, the challenge now is to imagine new ways of worship, she said. That includes new ways of using church buildings. Kinder-Pyle said her job is to walk alongside local Presbyterian churches and help them discover new expressions of church.

“I think that the church will continue, but it will look different,” she said.

As an example, she points to Bethany Presbyterian Church, a South Hill church damaged heavily in a fire in January 2022. The congregation is dreaming about what it can do with that property, Kinder-Pyle said. While they want a worship space, offices and meeting space, they’re also considering something to help the community, such as housing for working families and/or refugees.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “We’re walking alongside them and encouraging them to dream.”

Other projects and experiments have taken root in the community. Feast World Kitchen, a restaurant featuring an ever-changing menu created by refugee chefs from around the world, is located in a building that First Presbyterian Church owns.

In addition to her job, Kinder-Pyle has also been heavily involved in the Octet, a group of regional bishops and executives representing the Roman Catholic, Disciples of Christ, Episcopal, Lutheran, United Methodist, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ and American Baptist denominations.

First woman executive presbyter of Presbytery of the Inland Northwest

Throughout her ministry, Kinder-Pyle has been a trailblazer. She is the first woman to be named executive presbyter of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest.

“I was a female pastor that had never had a female pastor,” she said.

The church has changed over the years and it’s not as unusual to see women pastors, Kinder-Pyle said.

“I think women, at least in mainline churches, have seen other women pastors,” she said.

But still, old attitudes sometimes linger. Kinder-Pyle recalls a conversation with an elder in a church that was looking for a new pastor. He told her that he could accept a woman interim pastor, but “we’re going to need a man to be the real pastor.”

Kinder-Pyle said she reminded the man that she was his pastor’s pastor and that a woman could fill any ministerial role. “

It was just a funny moment,” she said. “You love on the people where they are and encourage them. It takes time and love, I think, and patience.”

Kinder-Pyle said she was grateful to receive Whitworth’s leadership award.

“I felt so encouraged by that recognition,” she said. “You feel like you’ve been seen and appreciated and it’s such a gift.”

Nina Culver
Nina Culver
Nina Culver is a freelance journalist and North Idaho native who has called Spokane home for the last 30 years. She started working at The Spokesman-Review in 1995 as a work study intern while still a journalism student at Gonzaga University and stuck around for the next 22 years, covering everything from religion to crime. She has an adult daughter and two grandsons who keep her hopping and if she has any free time she likes to read.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
India Is One Step Closer to a Hindu Theocracy
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x