‘Hell of a Book’ Author to Discuss His New Novel at SCLD Online Event

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

New York Times bestselling author Jason Mott will discuss his most recent novel, “Hell of a Book,” as part of Spokane County Library District’s Online Authors Series on Tuesday.

Mott’s book encompasses themes of racism, police violence and what it means to be an African American living in the United States. It took 10 years to write and has received high praise since its debut.

For example, Washington Independent Review of Books wrote, “For all its moments of levity, Mott has written a deadly serious story. By taking readers inside the psychic toll of racial trauma, Hell of a Book offers a disturbing portrait of a nation that’s been lying to itself all its years. In this way, the novel feels like a plea—intense, moving, urgent, and vital.”

“Hell of a Book” has also won numerous awards. These include the Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction and the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. He was also a nominee for a Carnegie Medal for Excellence Longlist.

Mott has written and published two poetry collections and four novels. The first book he released, entitled “The Returned.” ABC picked it up and made it into the series “Resurrection.”

His talk will take place virtually Tuesday at 1 p.m. There will be opportunities for questions or comments on his novel. Register for the event at libraryc.org.