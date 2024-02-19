fbpx
38.8 F
Spokane
Monday, February 19, 2024
HomeNewsLocal News'Hell of a Book' Author to Discuss His New Novel at SCLD...
NewsLocal News

‘Hell of a Book’ Author to Discuss His New Novel at SCLD Online Event

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

119

Related stories

Local News

First Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award

The Rev. Sheryl Kinder-Pyle, the executive presbyter of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest, recently received Whitworth University’s Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award in recognition of her work leading one of the larger denominations in the region.
Commentary

India Is One Step Closer to a Hindu Theocracy

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump are hyper-nationalists and Islamophobes. Both push fear-driven campaigns based on historical grievances and aversion to foreign religions and ethnicities. A militant Hindu monk has been elected to lead India’s largest state, and he is rabidly anti-Muslim.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 16

In this week's roundup we write about about Lunar New Year becoming a state holiday, an upcoming Black-owned business and resource fair, Nirvana Day celebrated at a Buddhist temple, an Idaho bill proposing teachers do not have to use students preferred pronouns and a convent transforming into a assisted living facility.
Local News

‘We both could’ve died.’

A bill being debated in the legislature would pause hospital system consolidation to preserve patient access to specific forms of care. Opponents argue, “God Bless mergers.”
Commentary

Lent Is Here. Remind Me What It’s All About?

Lent is the 40-day period leads up to Holy Week. Some of the most sacred days in the church calendar happen during this time – including Easter, which commemorates Christians’ central belief that Jesus was crucified and buried before rising from the dead.

‘Hell of a Book’ Author to Discuss His New Novel at SCLD Online Event

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

New York Times bestselling author Jason Mott will discuss his most recent novel, “Hell of a Book,” as part of Spokane County Library District’s Online Authors Series on Tuesday.

Mott’s book encompasses themes of racism, police violence and what it means to be an African American living in the United States. It took 10 years to write and has received high praise since its debut.

For example, Washington Independent Review of Books wrote, “For all its moments of levity, Mott has written a deadly serious story. By taking readers inside the psychic toll of racial trauma, Hell of a Book offers a disturbing portrait of a nation that’s been lying to itself all its years. In this way, the novel feels like a plea—intense, moving, urgent, and vital.”

“Hell of a Book” has also won numerous awards. These include the Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction and the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. He was also a nominee for a Carnegie Medal for Excellence Longlist.

Mott has written and published two poetry collections and four novels. The first book he released, entitled “The Returned.” ABC picked it up and made it into the series “Resurrection.”

His talk will take place virtually Tuesday at 1 p.m. There will be opportunities for questions or comments on his novel. Register for the event at libraryc.org.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
First Woman Executive Presbyter of INW Wins Distinguished Ministry Leadership Award
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x