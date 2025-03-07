FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 7

News Story by FāVS Staff

Man arrested for vandalizing park with swastikas

A 52-year-old man, Douglas R. Frome, is accused of vandalizing Spokane Valley’s Balfour Park and nearby signs with swastikas and Star of David symbols. Frome was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony second-degree malicious mischief after a city employee reported the damage, estimated at $800 for repairs.

SpokaneSheriff YouTube Channel

Security footage identified Frome as the suspect. He was found near Sprague Avenue and Skipworth Road, where he allegedly confessed to using a dry-erase marker for the graffiti, claiming it was an exercise of “freedom of speech.” Frome remains in jail and is scheduled for arraignment on March 19, The Spokesman-Review reports.

Clergy mandatory reporters bill passed Washington Senate, moves on to House

Washington state senators have approved legislation that would add clergy to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect, joining 45 other states with similar requirements. Senate Bill 5375, sponsored by Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, passed on a 28-20 vote and now heads to the House, which approved similar legislation last year. The bill requires clergy to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement or to the Department of Children Youth, and Families with no exemption for information disclosed during religious confessions.

“Far too many children have been victims of abuse,” Frame said. “When kids ask for help, we need to be sure that they get help.” The legislation aims to “end the cycles of abuse that can repeat generation after generation,” according to Frame, who characterized the measure as addressing separation of church and state despite potential religious objections.

How to find info on detained immigrants

Immigration detainees in Washington state are typically held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma or sometimes at Kootenai County Jail in Idaho. To locate someone in ICE custody, use the Online Detainee Locator System (ODLS) with their A-Number and country of birth, or their full name and birth date. The system updates within 48 hours of arrest.

If someone is detained, immigration attorney Hector Quiroga recommends acting quickly, having proper documentation and consulting a lawyer to determine bond eligibility, which can range from zero to $20,000 or higher. For the full guide on locating detained immigrants and understanding your rights, read the full article on RANGE.

Spokane’s homeless ideas after roundtable discussions

Six months after Spokane launched roundtables to discuss homelessness reform, the city is revealing potential changes, The Center Square reports. These include proposals to allow shelters with higher standards, align local laws with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on camping bans and modify the “Sit & Lie” ordinance. The city also plans to require good neighbor agreements for city-funded shelters and adjust the activation of surge shelters during extreme weather. Other ideas involve expanding policies on homeless rights and addressing conflicts with state legislation, like House Bill 1380, which could impact Spokane’s proposals. The city is awaiting further legislative developments before proceeding with changes.

Habitat-Spokane, Mayor Brown to honor Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity-Spokane will honor the late President Jimmy Carter’s contributions to the organization with a memorial door at City Hall on March 11, 2025, at noon. The public is invited to view and sign the door during a ceremony with Mayor Lisa Brown. President Carter’s dedication to Habitat opened doors for thousands of families worldwide, and his legacy continues to inspire. Local CEO Michelle Girardot emphasized his impact on affordable housing, while Habitat’s global CEO Jonathan Reckford acknowledged his vital role. The public can also visit habitat.org to sign an online memory book and view global tributes.

Washington AG continues fight against Trump’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown with trans rights activists / Contributed by Washington State Office of Attorney General Website

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown argued in federal court against President Trump’s executive order banning gender-affirming care for minors. The state seeks a preliminary injunction, claiming the order violates the Constitution, discriminates against transgender individuals and oversteps presidential authority. Judge Lauren King announced at the hearing she would issue a decision at a later time.

Joined by other states and doctors, Brown emphasized the order’s unconstitutional impact. A temporary restraining order was granted weeks earlier, preventing the White House from enforcing the ban, withholding funds or criminalizing providers. The litigation is funded through civil enforcement recoveries.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.