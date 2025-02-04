fbpx
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Child abuse reporting bill faces Catholic opposition in Washington

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Are all really welcome here in my home?

The writer's best friend asked a question after he saw her sign "All Are Welcome Here" in the window. He wanted to know, "Are all welcome?" In this piece, she explains her answer.
Local News

New immigration policies spur Spokane faith groups to action

Religious groups in Spokane face uncertainty after Trump’s immigration policy changes revoked protections for immigrants in churches. ICE raids now threaten sanctuary spaces for refugees.
Local News

Spokane Mardi Bras is ‘lifting up’ women in poverty

Mardi Bras campaign, running Feb. 1–March 2, collects hygiene items for women in poverty in Spokane. Donate bras, pads, and other essentials to support local women.
Commentary

Proselytizing: How to avoid it while sharing your ‘good news’

A Catholic contrarian reflects on proselytizing, urging people to share their beliefs with love, humility and respect, avoiding coercion, even when it's talking about a new movie.
National News

US has low levels of ‘religious nationalism,’ but its impact stands out

A recent Pew study shows the U.S. has a relatively low level of religious nationalism, with 6% of adults identifying as religious nationalists, compared to other countries.

Confessional / Photo by Baloncici (DepositPhotos)

Child abuse reporting bill faces Catholic opposition in Washington

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Washington lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse and neglect, removing traditional protections for confidential pastoral conversations. The proposal has deeply divided religious communities across the state.

One of the louder voices against these proposed bills comes from Bishop Thomas Daly of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane. Two emails were sent out on his behalf on Monday (Feb. 3) — one to the Diocese’s priests and the other to the “faithful of eastern Washington.” 

bishop thomas anthony daly
Bishop Thomas Anthony Daly, Diocese of Spokane / Contribued

He wrote to the parishioners that the bills “seek to force priests to violate the Seal of Confession if child abuse is revealed within the celebration of the sacrament.” He asked both groups to contact their state representatives and ask them to “respectfully vote against the measure.” He requested in the priests’ email that they spread the word in their congregations. 

He used his email to lay people to reiterate his statement about a past bill (SB 5240), which proposed the same law changes.

“I want to assure you that your shepherds, bishop and priests, are committed to keeping the seal of confession — even to the point of going to jail,” Daly wrote. “The Sacrament of Penance is sacred and will remain that way in the Diocese of Spokane.”

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4), Washington House Bill 1211, introduced by Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, will get its public hearing in Olympia. Its sister bill, Senate Bill 5375, introduced by Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, who is a sexual abuse survivor, got its public hearing last week (Jan. 28). It will go to an executive session to move it to full debate on Feb. 5. 

As of May 2023, Washington remains the only state that grants clergy-penitent privilege limited to pastoral communication, and, at the same time, not include clergy in its long list of mandatory reporters. To date, it remains one of five states and the District of Columbia to not list clergy as mandatory reporters.

Clergy-penitent privilege laws in all U.S. states and territories

clergy abuse
6 Privilege is denied in cases involving suspected child sexual abuse.

SOURCE: Child Welfare Information Gateway. (May 2023). Clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Children’s Bureau.
Sharon Huling
Sharon Huling, Catholic Accountability Project co-founder / Contributed

The founders of the Catholic Accountability Project (CAP) — a Washington initiative of Ending Clergy Abuse aimed at ending church structures that allow for abuse to thrive — said they do not understand how the Catholic Church believes what’s said in confessional is more important than the safety of children. 

“Through their actions, church leaders have demonstrated that they care more about protecting the souls for perpetrators than saving the souls of innocent children,” said Sharon Huling, one of CAP’s co-founders and a practicing Catholic.

She went on to say that the Catholic church will excommunicate a good priest for reporting credible child abuse and yet excommunicate “very few pedofile priests,” historically moving them to another location to continue their abuse or removing their ability to say Mass.

Jean Welch Hill
Jean Welch Hill, Washington State Catholic Conference executive director / Contributed

Jean Welch Hill, executive director of Washington State Catholic Conference, the church’s public policy and advocacy arm in the state, sees the issue differently, showing another way priests can report.

Despite the proposed bills offering clergy anonymity reporting child abuse or neglect within pastoral communications like confession, Hill said for the Catholic church the importance of not reporting what is said in the confessional remains Canon law and prohibits a priest from revealing what is said, “no exceptions.”

“That does not mean that the confession is the end of the story,” Hill said. “A priest who hears from a penitent that they are abusing a child may tell the person that part of their reconciliation would be to self-report to law enforcement.”

She added that priests can also encourage the person to discuss the matter with them outside the confessional.

“Once outside the confessional context, the priest is a mandatory reporter already under diocesan policy in all three Washington state dioceses,” she said.

Jacob Jones
The Rev. Jacob Jones, pastor of Country Homes Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) / Contributed

The Rev. Jason Jones, pastor of Country Homes Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), empathizes with his “Roman Catholic sisters and brothers” and their belief that the confessional is sanctified, holy, and a priest’s sacred duty. However, he thinks the safety of children should be the greater concern.

“We should be clear as faith communities that we won’t allow abuse to continue under our watch,” Jones said. “I’m a pastor because church was a safe place for me as a young person. I felt loved, affirmed and welcomed during my teen years when I was at church, and I want that to be true for every child who comes through our doors.”

In the email to his parishisnors, Daly said the Diocese of Spokane wanted the same. He explained the Chancery runs the Office of Child and Youth protection staffed by professional laypeople.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual abuse,” he wrote in the email. “Our goal is do everything within our power to keep your children safe while we attempt to lead them to know and love Jesus Christ who commanded, ‘let the children come to me and do not hinder them.'” 

The co-founders of CAP still think more needs to be done. They shared their why’s behind their involvement in advocating for bills like HB 1211 and SB 5375 in a video on their website.

CAP’s “Who We Are” Video / Contributed from catholicaccountabilityproject.org

Near the end of the video, Huling was asked what she would say to Archbishop Paul Etienne, who leads the Archdiocese of Seattle, about this issue.

“What would I say to Archbishop Etienne as a grandmother and a mother?” she said. “As a Catholic and a woman of faith, I would say, ‘What would Jesus do? What would Jesus do?’”

Help us write more stories like this. Please consider becoming a recurring donor today.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

2 COMMENTS

Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg
5 hours ago

I contacted our legislators and senator to urge the protection of children and ensure access to civil justice for victims. Religions should care about justice, too. If a religious doctrine or canon produces injustice, is it worthy of obedience? When secular laws out-moral the canon, is it worthy of adherence? It’s honestly painful to see the hills that doctrines die on.

To be fair, the Latter Day Saints (LDS) church actively funds the fight for religious secrecy, too. Both the Catholic and LDS churches have the funds to litigate forever. Some would say due to their nonprofit status — which is disturbing as it looks like a bite to the hand that sustains. Tax breaks that lead to taxed spending against justice in our civil courts are never a good look for a religious institution.

Cassandra Benefield
Admin
Cassandra Benefield
4 hours ago
Reply to  Janet Marugg

I didn’t add this to the story, but CAP co-founders did mention this is not just a Catholic issue. They have ex-elder Jehovah’s Witnesses and Rabbis and others supporting their mission as well. And they, too, mentioned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And as we’ve reported, independent fundamental Baptist churches are rife with this issue as well. (A follow up piece is coming on that soon!) The arguement is, this hiding is built into clergy-penitent privilege laws across several states, and not just in WA. Our state does stand out though, as you can see in the above chart with its law technicalities. For this article, we did just concentrate on the Catholic response. Thanks, as ever, Janet, for your erudite and insightful comments!

