Child abuse reporting bill faces Catholic opposition in Washington

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Washington lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require clergy to report suspected child abuse and neglect, removing traditional protections for confidential pastoral conversations. The proposal has deeply divided religious communities across the state.

One of the louder voices against these proposed bills comes from Bishop Thomas Daly of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane. Two emails were sent out on his behalf on Monday (Feb. 3) — one to the Diocese’s priests and the other to the “faithful of eastern Washington.”

Bishop Thomas Anthony Daly, Diocese of Spokane / Contribued

He wrote to the parishioners that the bills “seek to force priests to violate the Seal of Confession if child abuse is revealed within the celebration of the sacrament.” He asked both groups to contact their state representatives and ask them to “respectfully vote against the measure.” He requested in the priests’ email that they spread the word in their congregations.

He used his email to lay people to reiterate his statement about a past bill (SB 5240), which proposed the same law changes.

“I want to assure you that your shepherds, bishop and priests, are committed to keeping the seal of confession — even to the point of going to jail,” Daly wrote. “The Sacrament of Penance is sacred and will remain that way in the Diocese of Spokane.”

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4), Washington House Bill 1211, introduced by Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, will get its public hearing in Olympia. Its sister bill, Senate Bill 5375, introduced by Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, who is a sexual abuse survivor, got its public hearing last week (Jan. 28). It will go to an executive session to move it to full debate on Feb. 5.

As of May 2023, Washington remains the only state that grants clergy-penitent privilege limited to pastoral communication, and, at the same time, not include clergy in its long list of mandatory reporters. To date, it remains one of five states and the District of Columbia to not list clergy as mandatory reporters.

Clergy-penitent privilege laws in all U.S. states and territories

6 Privilege is denied in cases involving suspected child sexual abuse.



SOURCE: Child Welfare Information Gateway. (May 2023). Clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Children’s Bureau.

Sharon Huling, Catholic Accountability Project co-founder / Contributed

The founders of the Catholic Accountability Project (CAP) — a Washington initiative of Ending Clergy Abuse aimed at ending church structures that allow for abuse to thrive — said they do not understand how the Catholic Church believes what’s said in confessional is more important than the safety of children.

“Through their actions, church leaders have demonstrated that they care more about protecting the souls for perpetrators than saving the souls of innocent children,” said Sharon Huling, one of CAP’s co-founders and a practicing Catholic.

She went on to say that the Catholic church will excommunicate a good priest for reporting credible child abuse and yet excommunicate “very few pedofile priests,” historically moving them to another location to continue their abuse or removing their ability to say Mass.

Jean Welch Hill, Washington State Catholic Conference executive director / Contributed

Jean Welch Hill, executive director of Washington State Catholic Conference, the church’s public policy and advocacy arm in the state, sees the issue differently, showing another way priests can report.

Despite the proposed bills offering clergy anonymity reporting child abuse or neglect within pastoral communications like confession, Hill said for the Catholic church the importance of not reporting what is said in the confessional remains Canon law and prohibits a priest from revealing what is said, “no exceptions.”

“That does not mean that the confession is the end of the story,” Hill said. “A priest who hears from a penitent that they are abusing a child may tell the person that part of their reconciliation would be to self-report to law enforcement.”

She added that priests can also encourage the person to discuss the matter with them outside the confessional.

“Once outside the confessional context, the priest is a mandatory reporter already under diocesan policy in all three Washington state dioceses,” she said.

The Rev. Jacob Jones, pastor of Country Homes Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) / Contributed

The Rev. Jason Jones, pastor of Country Homes Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), empathizes with his “Roman Catholic sisters and brothers” and their belief that the confessional is sanctified, holy, and a priest’s sacred duty. However, he thinks the safety of children should be the greater concern.

“We should be clear as faith communities that we won’t allow abuse to continue under our watch,” Jones said. “I’m a pastor because church was a safe place for me as a young person. I felt loved, affirmed and welcomed during my teen years when I was at church, and I want that to be true for every child who comes through our doors.”

In the email to his parishisnors, Daly said the Diocese of Spokane wanted the same. He explained the Chancery runs the Office of Child and Youth protection staffed by professional laypeople.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual abuse,” he wrote in the email. “Our goal is do everything within our power to keep your children safe while we attempt to lead them to know and love Jesus Christ who commanded, ‘let the children come to me and do not hinder them.'”

The co-founders of CAP still think more needs to be done. They shared their why’s behind their involvement in advocating for bills like HB 1211 and SB 5375 in a video on their website.

CAP’s “Who We Are” Video / Contributed from catholicaccountabilityproject.org

Near the end of the video, Huling was asked what she would say to Archbishop Paul Etienne, who leads the Archdiocese of Seattle, about this issue.

“What would I say to Archbishop Etienne as a grandmother and a mother?” she said. “As a Catholic and a woman of faith, I would say, ‘What would Jesus do? What would Jesus do?’”

