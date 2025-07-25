FāVS Religion News Roundup: July 25

By FāVS News Staff

Mother finds faith, offers forgiveness in court

Cara Kernodle, the mother of Xana Kernodle — one of four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13, 2022 — delivered a faith-filled victim impact statement during Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing. Addressing Kohberger directly, Cara Kernodle described Xana Kernodle as a radiant soul who brought joy to everyone around her. She shared how her daughter’s death ultimately led her to faith in Jesus Christ, transforming her life from one of addiction and chaos to one filled with “joy, hope, and peace.”

Despite the pain, Cara Kernodle offered Kohberger forgiveness, explaining that it was through Christ’s strength, not her own, that she could do so. She told Kohberger that he no longer holds power over her, as forgiveness has freed her from the emotional burden of his actions. Cara Kernodle emphasized that he will face divine judgment and urged him to seek God’s forgiveness. She concluded by citing Scripture from Ephesians 6, highlighting faith as her source of strength.

Free fentanyl conference targets homeless crisis

The Spokane Homeless Coalition will host a free Fentanyl Mini-Conference on Thursday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the CHAS Learning Institute, 731 N. Iron Bridge Way. The event addresses the intersection of homelessness and fentanyl use, recognizing that while the drug affects the entire community, it has disproportionately impacted the homeless population.

The conference will feature a lived experience panel, two rounds of 20-minute breakout sessions on topics including STARS, Maddie’s Place, the Spokane Fire Department CARES Team and opioid stigma, plus resource tables from community organizations. No reservations are required for the free event, which includes parking and an optional tour of the CHAS Learning Center.

Group pushes Bible mandate, Christian-only offices

The Idaho Family Policy Center, led by Blaine Conzatti, envisions transforming Idaho into a Christian nationalist state, beginning with a bill requiring daily King James Bible readings in public schools. Though the bill failed in 2024, Conzatti remains determined to reintroduce it, InvestigateWest reports in their latest article on the influence of Christian nationalism in the region.

The Idaho Policy Center, aligned with controversial pastor Doug Wilson, seeks to elevate Christianity above other religions in law and governance. The center has helped pass some of Idaho’s most divisive laws, including abortion bans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Despite Conzatti denying theocratic ambitions, he advocates for Christian-only public office eligibility and opposes democratic ideals.

Critics warn that the organization promotes religious supremacy and undermines constitutional church-state separation. The center is expanding rapidly, launching a Christian law firm and influencing state legislation through a sophisticated network. Tied to national groups like Alliance Defending Freedom, the center plays a key role in a broader conservative Christian effort to reshape American law and society through state-level power.

Way to Justice hosts school supply giveaway

Join the The Way to Justice in making a real difference for Spokane-area families. The 2025 Community Celebration will be on August 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Underhill Park, 2910 E. Hartson Ave. They will provide free backpacks, school supplies, shoes and more to local students — helping them start the school year prepared and proud. Children must be present to receive the backpacks. The day will also include a child talent show with prizes, community booths, entertainment and more. ​

Over 5,000 students were supported in 2024. Hundreds of backpacks were filled with

grade-appropriate supplies, shoes, socks, hygiene kits and more. If interested in donating to the event visit The Way to Justice website for more information.

Idaho experts publish family communication book

Idaho-based relationship experts Stacey and Paul Martino have published a new book addressing family communication challenges, particularly during summer months when increased togetherness can strain household dynamics. “The Missing Piece: A Proven Method to Single-Handedly Transform Your Relationship and Create Harmony in Your Home” presents what the authors describe as a methodology that allows one person to initiate relationship improvements without requiring participation from other family members.

The Martinos, who have worked in relationship counseling for more than 14 years, say their approach differs from traditional methods that typically require all parties to engage in the process. The book covers various relationship scenarios, including parent-child dynamics, marriage issues and workplace conflicts. Published by Hay House, the book is available through retailers and the authors’ website.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.