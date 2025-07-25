Political pulpits and the price of lost faith

By Janet Marugg | FāVS News Columnist

The most predictable thing about growing older is the predictability of things — the gray hair, the lines across my body like a map of a failed state, spotty inner connections I was counting on.

Nobody had to tell me that years and decades can jump a woman from behind. I saw it coming my whole life. Unfortunately.

The worst thing about the predictability of my age is being so cliché and saying things like, “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” and “History repeats itself.” The golden days are rutted in “I saw it coming,” and “I knew that would happen.” Blech!

It is absolute monotony to live through yet another round of a holy war going on, yet another government administration driven by greed and yet another religious opening for a power grab.

Recently, the United States Internal Revenue Service announced it didn’t care anymore if churches became political pulpits, and nobody (especially me) is surprised. It’s not the first time religion was used for political power. And vice versa.

Historically, the marriage between church and state gave us crusades and genocides, the ignorance we call The Dark Age, and superstition-driven atrocities such as murdering innocent people for imagined offences. Religion-driven governments gave us courts tied up with witch trials, monkey trials and trials to consider education for children with dark skin.

Despite what religious doctrines say in print, religious tribalism and bigotry has always wanted to hold the gavel and release the guillotine, and this leaves members disappointed with the good old bait and switch.

Predictions for the future of churches with political pulpits aren’t good. Unsurprising is the backfire effect political pulpits experience. Reputable sources such as the Public Religion Research Project (PRRI) lists a church’s focus on politics as being a reason people leave the pews.

Worship should nourish the soul — not a political campaign

I can’t blame people leaving pews over politics. I mean, who doesn’t get enough politics from daily news and shared social media posts? Who wants to go to church for more of that? A politically active person is already voting and maybe attending political party meetings and events. People want church attendance to be a lovely reprieve, a place to simply speak of and worship unworldly things.

The challenge for religious people is to keep politics for the rational part of a brain — the part that can consider the moving parts, consequences and objective measures regarding civics and how best to keep that justice-for-all thing going. Faith is found in the heart and kept as a space rich with gifts received for the seeking of things unseen. Church is for vibes. Voting booths are for thinkers.

German-Swiss poet and writer Hermann Hesse gave us this: “No prophet or teacher can relieve you of the need to look within.” This suggests a church does a disservice by taking away the inner trust a person must find within themselves, for themselves. Church leaders know they’ve instilled goodness and trustworthiness in members by trusting them to be good and trustworthy outside of the pews and out from under the steeples.

From the outside, it’s a bad look for an institution that claims morality to be political. A church endorsement of a candidate is the “I do” to political spectacle. Influencing a congregation to worship or adore a political candidate is blasphemous at best. And fraudulent when you consider the coercive manipulation of a congregation to buy into unholy things like greed for political power.

Religious faith is weakest when it seeks political power. An all-powerful being does not need legislative enforcers or congregational crusaders. There’s nothing that demonstrates weak faith in a supreme being more than congregations of crusaders wielding politicians and politicians wielding congregations.

When the pulpit turns political, grace is often the first casualty

A free people can think about civics and intellectualize a vote for a government that aims to be consistent with personal moral values. If a church has done its job, members will use their passionate hearts and intelligent minds to vote pulpit-free.

Historically, we know that when the church joined with the state, it tended to wield power rather than dispense grace. If there is any good in a church, it is the grace. Grace keeps a god worthy of worship.

More predictable than anything is this old lady here saying: Secularism is exactly what a pulpit needs because, really, what is faith if uncontested and unused in the world?