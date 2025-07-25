63.6 F
Spokane
Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
HomeCommentaryPolitical pulpits and the price of lost faith
Commentary

Political pulpits and the price of lost faith

By: Janet Marugg

Date:

Related stories

Local News

Faith Baptist Church civil trial over alleged 2005 sexual abuse set for June 2026

A 2026 trial date has been set for the first of four civil lawsuits alleging Faith Baptist Church in Spokane failed to protect a minor from sexual abuse on its premises.
Commentary

Kohberger sentencing leaves questions, but provides justice

Nearly three years after the tragic University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced to life without parole. While the legal chapter closes, the political and emotional wounds in Moscow linger — with healing and remembrance just beginning.
Local News

Rails to redemption: A spiritual journey across America

Photojournalist Rajah Bose’s cross-country train trip rekindles his music and explores identity, faith, and America’s spiritual crossroads.
Local News

Support local journalism: FāVS News invites public to sponsor stories

FāVS News is giving community members a chance to support local journalism through its limited-time “donate a story” campaign, where $150 directly funds a reporter’s work.
Ask

Ask a Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Same-sex attraction

To begin, the official website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints states the following regarding same-sex attraction

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Faith and politics graphic/DepositPhotos

By Janet Marugg | FāVS News Columnist

The most predictable thing about growing older is the predictability of things — the gray hair, the lines across my body like a map of a failed state, spotty inner connections I was counting on.

Nobody had to tell me that years and decades can jump a woman from behind. I saw it coming my whole life. Unfortunately.

The worst thing about the predictability of my age is being so cliché and saying things like, “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” and “History repeats itself.” The golden days are rutted in “I saw it coming,” and “I knew that would happen.” Blech!

It is absolute monotony to live through yet another round of a holy war going on, yet another government administration driven by greed and yet another religious opening for a power grab.

Recently, the United States Internal Revenue Service announced it didn’t care anymore if churches became political pulpits, and nobody (especially me) is surprised. It’s not the first time religion was used for political power. And vice versa.

Historically, the marriage between church and state gave us crusades and genocides, the ignorance we call The Dark Age, and superstition-driven atrocities such as murdering innocent people for imagined offences. Religion-driven governments gave us courts tied up with witch trials, monkey trials and trials to consider education for children with dark skin.

Despite what religious doctrines say in print, religious tribalism and bigotry has always wanted to hold the gavel and release the guillotine, and this leaves members disappointed with the good old bait and switch.

Predictions for the future of churches with political pulpits aren’t good. Unsurprising is the backfire effect political pulpits experience. Reputable sources such as the Public Religion Research Project (PRRI) lists a church’s focus on politics as being a reason people leave the pews.

Worship should nourish the soul — not a political campaign

I can’t blame people leaving pews over politics. I mean, who doesn’t get enough politics from daily news and shared social media posts? Who wants to go to church for more of that? A politically active person is already voting and maybe attending political party meetings and events. People want church attendance to be a lovely reprieve, a place to simply speak of and worship unworldly things.

The challenge for religious people is to keep politics for the rational part of a brain — the part that can consider the moving parts, consequences and objective measures regarding civics and how best to keep that justice-for-all thing going. Faith is found in the heart and kept as a space rich with gifts received for the seeking of things unseen. Church is for vibes. Voting booths are for thinkers.

German-Swiss poet and writer Hermann Hesse gave us this: “No prophet or teacher can relieve you of the need to look within.” This suggests a church does a disservice by taking away the inner trust a person must find within themselves, for themselves. Church leaders know they’ve instilled goodness and trustworthiness in members by trusting them to be good and trustworthy outside of the pews and out from under the steeples.

From the outside, it’s a bad look for an institution that claims morality to be political. A church endorsement of a candidate is the “I do” to political spectacle. Influencing a congregation to worship or adore a political candidate is blasphemous at best. And fraudulent when you consider the coercive manipulation of a congregation to buy into unholy things like greed for political power.

Religious faith is weakest when it seeks political power. An all-powerful being does not need legislative enforcers or congregational crusaders. There’s nothing that demonstrates weak faith in a supreme being more than congregations of crusaders wielding politicians and politicians wielding congregations.

When the pulpit turns political, grace is often the first casualty

A free people can think about civics and intellectualize a vote for a government that aims to be consistent with personal moral values. If a church has done its job, members will use their passionate hearts and intelligent minds to vote pulpit-free.

Historically, we know that when the church joined with the state, it tended to wield power rather than dispense grace. If there is any good in a church, it is the grace. Grace keeps a god worthy of worship.

More predictable than anything is this old lady here saying: Secularism is exactly what a pulpit needs because, really, what is faith if uncontested and unused in the world?

donatestory
Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg is an avid gardener, reader and writer living in Clarkston, Washington, with her husband, Ed, and boxer dog, Poppy. She is a nature lover, a lifelong learner and a secular humanist. She can be reached at janetmarugg7@gmail.com.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Faith Baptist Church civil trial over alleged 2005 sexual abuse set for June 2026
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x