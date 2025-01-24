FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 24

News Story by FāVS Staff

Trump refugee executive order will stop flow of immigrants in the Spokane area

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office that halts the U.S. refugee resettlement program for at least 90 days, effective Jan. 27. This policy could prevent approximately 450 refugees from being resettled in Spokane through World Relief, one of the city’s two refugee resettlement agencies, and threatens the organization’s federal funding, which runs through September, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Local refugee assistance leaders dispute the order’s premises. Mark Finney of Thrive International and other advocates cite studies showing refugees contribute more in taxes than they receive in government services, and note that no fatal terrorist attacks have been carried out by refugees since the modern resettlement program began in 1980. The order also affects categorical parole programs for refugees from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, though its impact on Ukrainian refugees in Spokane remains unclear.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Spokane City Council

The Spokane City Council will celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Wood Snake with a community event Jan. 27 at City Hall’s Chase Gallery.

The 5 p.m. celebration, organized with Spokane United We Stand, will feature cultural presentations, historical displays and art exhibits. Council members and local officials will deliver remarks during the 90-minute program.

The free event takes place in the lower level of City Hall at 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

Idaho lawmakers want to overturn national legalization of same-sex marriage

Idaho lawmakers advanced a resolution rejecting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The House State Affairs Committee passed House Joint Memorial 1 with a 13-2 vote, urging the Supreme Court to reverse its ruling and restore marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

Proponents argued the resolution was about states’ rights, not defining marriage. Since 2014 same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized. Opponents highlighted the historical misuse of states’ rights arguments for discrimination.

The emotionally-charged hearing saw significant public opposition, with many testifying against the resolution, emphasizing equal rights for same-sex couples and the importance of federal protections. Some religious groups also voiced opposition, citing concerns about using government authority to enforce religious views on marriage.

Despite strong opposition, the committee voted along party lines to send the resolution to the full House for a vote.

New library sections for mature content in Idaho

In response to a new Idaho law, Kootenai County’s Community Library Network will soon create a private “Mature Content Collection” room at the Post Falls Library for books with mature themes, The Spokesman-Review reports. The law mandates libraries to protect minors from “obscene materials,” with access restricted to adults (at least 18 years old) or minors accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Additionally, the library network voted to revoke open-access library cards for minors, preventing them from accessing materials in other library systems that may not adhere to Idaho’s law, as well as online e-books and streaming content.

Critics, including authors and free speech advocates, argue that these changes could limit access to important literature for young readers and infringe on free speech, while supporters emphasize protecting minors from inappropriate subjects like abortion, police discrimination, drugs, gender identity, the occult and racism.

Execution by firing squad in Idaho proposed

Idaho lawmakers are pushing a bill to make the firing squad the state’s primary execution method, following challenges with lethal injection. Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, introduced the bill. It would make Idaho the only state to prioritize the firing squad, with lethal injection as a backup if necessary.

The firing squad was previously reinstated in 2023 as a backup execution method due to issues obtaining lethal injection drugs. Skaug argues the firing squad is less problematic in court appeals.

If passed, the law would take effect in 2026, allowing time for prison system renovations. The Idaho Statesman reports, “Skaug now hopes to ensure that prisoners on Idaho’s nine-member death row are shot to death.” The bill faces opposition, particularly from those concerned about the ethical implications of capital punishment.

New WA bill proposes additional protected classes in public schools

A Washington bill (SB 5123) introduced this session seeks to expand protections against discrimination in public schools, adding “gender identity,” “gender expression,” ethnicity, homelessness, immigration status and neurodivergence to the list of protected classes.

Proponents argue the bill ensures equitable treatment for marginalized students, with updated definitions reflecting evolving understandings of identity. However, critics argue that the definitions, particularly those related to gender identity and expression, could jeopardize federal funding due to President Trump’s executive order recognizing only male and female sexes.

Tonya Hickman, who represented the Lyden School Board spoke in opposition to the bill, The Center Square reports.

“It’s disheartening to see legislation like this imply the educators require intervention to recognize the humanity of every child,” she said.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for further committee action following public hearings.

Intro to Passage Meditation

The Spokane Buddhist Temple will host an Introductory Passage Meditation Workshop designed for those seeking a deep spiritual path in contemporary times. The 4-week session runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18, every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 927 South Perry Street. The format includes video instruction, discussion and a half-hour meditation session.

The workshop is based on Sri Eknath Easwaran’s “Passage Meditation” and more details can be found at BMCM.org. While there is no fee, donations to the Temple are welcome. Registration is highly recommended; for more information, contact Mary at 509-570-6876 or via email at [email protected].

