FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 16

In this week’s roundup we write about about Lunar New Year becoming a state holiday, an upcoming Black-owned business and resource fair, Nirvana Day to be celebrated at Spokane Buddhist Temple and more.

News Story by Staff | FāVS News

The FāVS weekly roundup will be published on Fridays moving forward, instead of Thursdays.

Lunar New Year Might Be a State Holiday Soon

Washington state lawmakers are considering a proposal to officially recognize Lunar New Year.

The bill has passed the state House and is now being considered in the Senate. While it would not make Lunar New Year a legal state holiday, it would honor the cultural traditions of Asian American communities in Washington.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important annual celebrations in many Asian cultures. If passed, Washington would join several other states including California, Colorado, New York and New Jersey in giving legislative recognition to the holiday.

Supporters say the bill is meant to acknowledge the contributions and ongoing discrimination faced by Asian Americans in Washington. The legislation advises government agencies and schools to celebrate Lunar New Year through special programs and resources. This year’s Lunar New Year date was Feb. 10.

Black-Owned Business and Nonprofit Resource Fair Goes to the Library

In honor of Black History Month, the Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main Ave., invites the community to a Black-owned business and nonprofit resource fair and empowerment program featuring Black male leaders. It will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Guest speakers include Luc Jasmin III, Jerrall Haynes, David Moss, Oscar Harris and Rev. James Watkins. Partners include Downtown Spokane Partnership, Carl Maxey Center, City Council and the Library.

Nirvana Day Celebrated by Spokane Buddhist Temple

The Spokane Buddhist Temple will be hosting Nirvana Day, a time in which reflection and contemplation of the Buddha’s teachings will take place. There are opportunities for both in-person participation and a livestream alternative that can be accessed on the Temple’s Facebook page.

Buddha, who died at the age of 80, alerted his monks while he was on his deathbed that he had shared the entirety of his spiritual knowledge with them during his preaching years.

Themes within Buddha’s teachings include suffering, liberation and morality within the walk of life. These ideas and others will be spoken about and reflected on during Nirvana Day.

The Temple was established in 1945 and holds Sunday services at 10:30 a.m., which follows the tradition of Japanese Shin Buddhism. Aside from the weekly services, the Temple holds several food festivals throughout the year and events like Nirvana Day that encourage time of fellowship and discussion within the Temple community.

All are welcome to Nirvana Day in the spirit of Buddha who had hoped his teachings would remain practiced and discussed in generations to come.

Nirvana Day will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m., at 927 S. Perry St.

Idaho Bill Proposes to Allow Teachers to Not Use Students Preferred Pronouns

New Idaho bill aims to protect government employees if they refuse to call students by their preferred pronouns. It would also let them sue if they face repercussions for not doing so.

The ACLU of Idaho told the Idaho Statesman that the bill “likely violates constitutional and statutory protections.”

“While people may hold a variety of beliefs about transgender people, the First Amendment does not grant school officials a free speech right to refuse to address transgender students by the pronouns consistent with their gender identity,” the ACLU said.

Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, introduced the bill and versions of the bill have already become law in many other states. Courts have so far generally found misgendering someone does not itself rise to discrimination. However, it can become discrimination if combined with other forms of disrespect or targeting.

Former Convent to Become an Assisted-Living Facility

St. Ann Catholic Parish in Spokane agreed to transform their 7,000-square-foot former convent, 2116 E. First, into an assisted-living and memory care center for adults.

Previously operating as a Franciscan convent for almost 50 years, they will partner with Rompa, a Spokane-based assisted-living provider.

The provider and St. Ann’s plan on completing renovations by June. The building hasn’t been updated in about 40 years, according to Andy Lang, parish council chair.

When completed, the building will accommodate 16 residents with up to 10 employees.